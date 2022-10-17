Read full article on original website
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by employees of the Atlanta Falcons and Audacy Atlanta (which includes 92.9 The Game) to celebrate 92.9 The Game being on air for 10 years with a commemorative #10 Falcons jersey.
INDIANAPOLIS - The Colts will be without two original defensive starters again this week, now with the challenge of knocking off the defending AFC South champions. Indianapolis has ruled out All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard as well as defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's road game against the Titans. The team also ruled out...
