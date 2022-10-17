Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Children's Medical Center Dallas Hosting Special Halloween Party for PatientsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Celina submits three roadway projects to Collin County bond program for funding support
Celina is looking to receive bond money from Collin County that will pay for a large part of three roadway projects in the city. During the most recent Celina City Council meeting on Oct. 11, the Celina City Council approved a resolution submitting three roadway projects for consideration with Collin County’s 2022 bond program.
gptx.org
Rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center Coming Soon
Integral Health Holdings will operate the rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center (GPMC). Officials with Integral Health Holdings indicate that they will open an emergency room (possibly as early as December) and intend to operate a micro hospital with critical care units. Integral Health Holdings will also open additional healthcare components in phases over the coming year to 18 months.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business briefs: ribbons cuttings, S. Belt Line updates
Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. Coppell is celebrating the opening of The Vitamin Bridge, a business that helps mothers with nutrition information before their baby is born. The store will be located at 500 S. Denton Tap Suite 200 Coppell, TX 75019.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
starlocalmedia.com
New management, new chamber members and more...see what's happening in the Allen business community
Troon, a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has announced it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowner’s association. Troon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business briefs: City ranks high for economic resilience and more updates
McKinney has been identified as a city with one of the most resilient economies, according to a report from SmartAsset. SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina. McKinney landed in the 16th place.
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: job fair, 5k registration, pumpkin program
On Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coppell is hosting its semi-annual event that allows job seekers to check out several companies and positions in one place, connect with recruiters, and take control of their future from the comfort of their home. The virtual job fair is meant for individuals interested in finding a career they are passionate about at a company they would love. Those interested in attending must register and complete their profile at www.coppell.easyvirtualfair.com before Monday, Oct. 24.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished
Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show
After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
starlocalmedia.com
See what's planned for Trinity Pointe in Mesquite
As growth continues in Mesquite, so too does development along the city’s I-20 corridor, Trinity Pointe. With incoming residential, retail and business park developments, Trinity Pointe is expected to build more community in south Mesquite.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
papercitymag.com
Downtown Dallas’ Splashy New Water Feature Gets a Grand Unveiling
Klyde Warren Park's new Nancy Best Fountain (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) I‘ve been in many Altos of late where the conversation ultimately lands on, “Have you seen those cool new fountains in Klyde Warren Park?” I was recently fortunate enough to make it to the party unveiling the conversation-starting water feature.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader news roundup: early voting, mortgage assistance, awards
Bond election early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. The City of Carrollton has five propositions that can be voted on and residents who are registered to vote are encouraged to go to the polls to participate in early voting. For more information, take a look at the Carrollton Leader’s story on "5 things you should know about the Carrollton city bond issue before you vote," both online and in print, October 23.
fox4news.com
Morningside Promise Zone: Fort Worth faith leaders address trauma in the community
Faith leaders on Fort Worth's side side are offering to help those struggling with the violence in their community. They’re creating something known as the Morningside Promise Zone. The churches are hoping to bring people together to address the trauma from crime in the Morningside community. This is the...
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to know about the Little Elm ISD Bond election
Election day is approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 and on the ballot is the Little Elm ISD Bond Proposition. Here are five things you need to know about the bond election and how it may affect you. What is a bond?
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony City Council OKs plans for Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina
The Colony City Council held public hearings to consider ordinances for a health and wellness store, the Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina, and a pool resort during its regular session city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The health and wellness store will be located in the Oaks Village Shopping...
Comments / 0