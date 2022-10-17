Modernism Week 2023 to feature Sinatra's 'Villa Maggio' and more

When Modernism Week returns on Feb. 16-26, 2023, Frank Sinatra's Palm Desert hideaway "Villa Maggio" will be one of the highlighted tours, along with other new additions to the more than 350 events.

New programming will focus on he Alexander Construction Company, Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, tours of the Southridge community and The Joshua Tree Retreat Center. Featured homes will include The Shag House, Yoasis and Hi-Sun.

According to Architectural Digest, the A-Frame design of Villa Maggio features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property also includes a guesthouse, pool house and a helicopter pad.

Other Sinatra highlights include a tour and twilight reception at his Twin Palms Estate and a walking tour of his old stomping grounds in the Movie Colony and Vista Las Palmas neighborhoods.

The recent film "Don't Worry, Darling" will be incorporated into Modernism Week with a tour of one of the filming locations in Canyon View Estates and a presentation by designers who worked on the film's costumes.

Pop culture humorist Charles Phoenix will lead a double-decker bus tour and a presentation on midcentury supermarkets, Mr. Lyons will present a mid-century mixology cocktail clinic and there will be an exploration of the architecture featured in the films of Alfred Hitchcock.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.