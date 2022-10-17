ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx4GT_0icNhNGO00

Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com .

The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a veteran in metro Detroit’s dining scene. He opened Moro’s in 1980.

“I am over 70 years old,” Moro said. “It’s about time to throw the towel in.”

More: Starbucks and Delta link loyalty programs. Here's how to earn extra miles

More: Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets

Moro said he started at his grandmother’s restaurant in Detroit. And, according to its website, Moro also started honing his culinary talents at the well-known Mario’s restaurant in Detroit. There he started out washing dishes, busing, and waiting tables in the late '60s and later joined the kitchen, becoming a line chef, doing prep work, butchering, and final prep of all entrees.

Moro said business has been good and they are getting busier. The restaurant serves lunch up until 4 p.m. followed by dinner service. The restaurant does not take reservations.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot building is listed by Signature Associates in Southfield for $1,650,000 and includes all furniture, fixtures, equipment, and a liquor license.

Moro’s is known as a white tablecloth restaurant with tuxedoed waiters serving fine Italian cuisine. The restaurant is also known for its selection of its entrees served tableside, a large selection of veal and beef dishes, spaghetti and fettuccine, steak and seafood, and flaming desserts. Inside, the dining room, known to be cozy and dimly lit, seats about 80.

In 2019, Moro’s was deemed one of the 9 definitive Downriver restaurants by then Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Mark Kurlyandchik.

Moro's Dining is at 6535 Allen Road in Allen Park; 313-382-7152 and morosdining.com . Signature Associates in Southfield, 248-799-3143, is the listing agent.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Tunnel of Terror, fall-themed festivals: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

It's supposed to warm up this weekend, which is good news for the many Halloween and fall-themed events on the schedule in metro Detroit. Here are five of the biggest. Families are encouraged to come in costume at this community event, which will feature hayrides, inflatables, movies, music, a children’s tattoo artist, magic, pumpkin carvers, games and food trucks. Trick-or-treating stations will be open each day from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored

A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for the next two weekends

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror. It's the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Rd. It's happening Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website. 
LAKE ORION, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose

REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season

DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy