Riverheads back on top in Region 1B; Staunton, Gap, Wilson, Draft all in football playoff mix

Riverheads is back in familiar territory after the release of the most recent Virginia High School League football ratings. The Gladiators jumped back into first place in Region 1B following a 20-point win over Wilson Memorial Friday night.

Riveheads overtook Central Lunenburg in the region with a rating of 22.67. Lunenburg is second at 22.25, while Buffalo Gap (18.0) remains third this week despite a loss to Stuarts Draft Friday. Riverheads was third just two weeks ago, but wins over Buffalo Gap and Wilson have bumped the Gladiators, who have won the Class 1 state title the past six years, back into first.

Riverheads has the second-highest rating in all of Class 1, trailing only Region 1A's Essex (22.86), which is 7-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Shenandoah District's only unbeaten team, Staunton, remained in third in a tough Region 3C. The Storm (24.29), who beat Fort Defiance Friday, trail Liberty Christian Academy (30.29) and Heritage Lynchburg (26.0). Staunton and Liberty Christian, both 7-0, are the only undefeated teams left in the region. Heritage is 5-2 after an eight-point loss to Liberty Christian last week. Heritage also lost earlier this season to the top team in Region 4B, Dinwiddie.

Wilson Memorial (21.14) is seventh in Region 3C, trailing No. 5 Turner Ashby by just a point and No. 6 Spotswood by less than a point. Fort Defiance is ninth with a rating of 16.71, trailing No. 8. Rustburg (19.43). Only eight teams qualify for the postseason from the region. Waynesboro is 13th, moving up two spots after its first win of the season. There are 16 teams in the region.

Stuarts Draft is No. 6 in Region 2B, not moving up from a week ago, but improving its rating to 20.43. Eight teams make the playoffs in that region also.

The ratings, calculated with a formula that takes into consideration opponents and their classifications, determine who qualifies for postseason play in each region. Regional champions then meet in the state semifinals to determine the state championship game in December.

