ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Riverheads back on top in Region 1B; Staunton, Gap, Wilson, Draft all in football playoff mix

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4h4X_0icNh5SZ00

Riverheads is back in familiar territory after the release of the most recent Virginia High School League football ratings. The Gladiators jumped back into first place in Region 1B following a 20-point win over Wilson Memorial Friday night.

Riveheads overtook Central Lunenburg in the region with a rating of 22.67. Lunenburg is second at 22.25, while Buffalo Gap (18.0) remains third this week despite a loss to Stuarts Draft Friday. Riverheads was third just two weeks ago, but wins over Buffalo Gap and Wilson have bumped the Gladiators, who have won the Class 1 state title the past six years, back into first.

Riverheads has the second-highest rating in all of Class 1, trailing only Region 1A's Essex (22.86), which is 7-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Shenandoah District's only unbeaten team, Staunton, remained in third in a tough Region 3C. The Storm (24.29), who beat Fort Defiance Friday, trail Liberty Christian Academy (30.29) and Heritage Lynchburg (26.0). Staunton and Liberty Christian, both 7-0, are the only undefeated teams left in the region. Heritage is 5-2 after an eight-point loss to Liberty Christian last week. Heritage also lost earlier this season to the top team in Region 4B, Dinwiddie.

Wilson Memorial (21.14) is seventh in Region 3C, trailing No. 5 Turner Ashby by just a point and No. 6 Spotswood by less than a point. Fort Defiance is ninth with a rating of 16.71, trailing No. 8. Rustburg (19.43). Only eight teams qualify for the postseason from the region. Waynesboro is 13th, moving up two spots after its first win of the season. There are 16 teams in the region.

Stuarts Draft is No. 6 in Region 2B, not moving up from a week ago, but improving its rating to 20.43. Eight teams make the playoffs in that region also.

The ratings, calculated with a formula that takes into consideration opponents and their classifications, determine who qualifies for postseason play in each region. Regional champions then meet in the state semifinals to determine the state championship game in December.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

From sidelines to the stands: Former JMU football players experience game days as a fan

Homecoming is a nostalgic time for alumni, but for former JMU football players, it often brings a new perspective. D’Artagnan Townes knows this well. He was a running back for the Dukes from 1992-97. Since then, he’s made it a point to go to the annual Homecoming football game; he’s made about 50% of them since his playing days two decades ago, he said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Best New Cville Restaurants for Alumni visiting UVA

Those of us still fortunate enough to live in the great city of Charlottesville face an annual task presented by friends returning to grounds each fall for Virginia Cavaliers football games, homecoming, weddings, and looking at how pretty the trees are:. What new restaurants are there? Which ones are the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WAYNESBORO, VA
breezejmu.org

Foxhill shooting shakes community

Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, including some graphic and disturbing descriptions of the scene. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind. In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, shots rang out on Devon Lane. Manny Trammell, hosting a party at his townhome, was inside when he heard...
HARRISONBURG, VA
livability.com

5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia

This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.

And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is mourning the loss of its longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves who passed away on October 15 at the age of 79. Pressgraves served three terms as the town’s Mayor from 2008 to 2020. He also served a term as a town councilman before that and spent years on the town’s planning commission and hospital board.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Festive Christmas Towns in Virginia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. As much as we love the wildflowers of spring, lakes and swimming holes in summer, and the dazzling fall colors, Christmas is arguably our favorite time of year in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
VIRGINIA STATE
breezejmu.org

SGA drafts joint statement on Devon Lane Shooting

The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate read a statement during Tuesday night’s meeting that was proposed by senior Emily Butters, liaison to the Faculty Senate, on the recent Devon Lane shooting, in which eight people were injured. The joint statement from SGA and Faculty Senate was read during the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wmra.org

Virginia initiative pays farmers to protect grassland birds while nesting

A program that protects bird populations in the Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley regions is entering its second year. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative works with landowners and farmers in a 16-county region to preserve bird habitat during several species' nesting periods in the spring and early summer. Their working region stretches from Frederick and Loudoun counties down to Augusta and Albemarle.
VIRGINIA STATE
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy