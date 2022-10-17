Read full article on original website
Three more shootings reported in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The first shooting was reported at around 3:09 am in the southern district in the area of Townsend Avenue. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshots to the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At around 8:00 am, a second shooting call was reported on North Avenue in the eastern side of the city. An unidentified male was shot in the leg one time and treated at a nearby hospital. The post Three more shootings reported in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police Investigate Shooting That Left At Least One Man Dead
One man is dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds after an apparent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once...
Police investigate an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a release.At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue to investigate a shooting.Upon their arrival, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A possible crime scene was located in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, police say.Shooting detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
$4,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspect In Baltimore Double Shooting
Police are offering a $4,000 reward to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to double shooting that occurred earlier this month in Baltimore, authorities say. Two men were allegedly shot by the suspect in the 800 block of Harford Court around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, according to Baltimore police.
Police: Store security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security officer shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
One Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds During New Baltimore Shooting, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Baltimore are investigating the latest shooting to plague the city, officials announced on Thursday night. Detectives remained at the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 following a reported shooting at the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place, according to investigators. The preliminary investigation determined...
Police identify burning body discovered in East Baltimore
Police identify man whose body was found burning in East Baltimore & offer up to $6,000 reward for any information.
Baltimore Man Sentenced To Max Prison Term For Shooting Victim Seven Times In Broad Daylight
A Maryland man received the maximum possible sentence for his role in a brazen midday shooting in. Baltimore in May 2021, the state's attorney announced. Andre Preston was sentenced to 75 years in prison with the first 10 to be served without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting of Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood last year.
Gunshots reported inside Parkside Landing
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville City Police Department responded to a call for gunshots inside the Parkside Landing apartment complex on Monroe Street. The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is now asking the public for assistance and possible home security video footage to help them identify a suspect in the case. Any members of the community are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938. The post Gunshots reported inside Parkside Landing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Baltimore
Police are investigating a morning murder in Baltimore that left one man dead. Officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Baltimore man receives maximum penalty of 75 years for fatal Rosemont shooting
Andre Preston has been sentenced to the maximum penalty of 75 years in prison for the murder of Gary Wilson in May 2021.
$4K reward for info leading to an arrest in East Baltimore double shooting
Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a double shooting that happened on Oct. 14.
40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night
Baltimore, MD- Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the area of 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard at around 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 5:02 a.m., police officers responded to the 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard for a shots fired call. When police officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a regional trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information The post 40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered
The Baltimore Police Department is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who killed Daniel Brewer at a light rail stop.
Police investigating Thursday night shooting at Veterans Park in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Gunshots rang out in the area of Veterans Park in Dundalk Thursday evening, leading police to the scene of a shooting. When police arrived at the intersection of Market Place and Shipping PLace, they found a single adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported at around 7:20 pm. The victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition was unknown at this time. Police do not have any suspects in custody and have not released any descriptions of possible suspects. The post Police investigating Thursday night shooting at Veterans Park in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Adrian Mack of Maryland that took place on August 7th on the 300 Block of 50th Street in the Northeast section. Shortly after midnight on August 7th, police responded to a call of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Mack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and did not survive. 24-year-old Dionte Anderson of DC was arrested on Tuesday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
