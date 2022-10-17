ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Santa Cruz

Only as old as you feel: Dispelling rumors about the Third Age

By Terry Ballantyne Brezsny
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2JQ0_0icNgywe00
(Getty Images)

The fear of becoming “old” seems to be a looming concern for a lot us these days. As experienced realtors, we’ve witnessed that fear firsthand, as we help a lot of folks move homes during their Third Age, which is that last third of one’s life when they are still convinced they have the same capacity they did 20 years ago, but can’t seem to find the start button!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7nBo_0icNgywe00
Terry Ballantyne Brezsny has been a real estate agent with Sereno Group for 13 years.

Aging is in your head! As I help people move from one home to another, I help them shed memories of all colors, purge unnecessary burdens (mental or physical), overcome fears about making big decisions, and let go of perceived negative outcomes. Basically, I reorient them into a new home, a new chapter, and a fresh start. This is work that is deeply personal as you step in and mess with people’s nest!

This type of work offers amazing opportunities to talk and share about this whole aging business and just how complex it is. When you are young, you kind of assume “old people” are another species that think and act in a uniform way; they are old, for gosh sake. But, dear young people; here’s a myth buster: none of us in reasonable health feel old. We feel experienced, wise, appreciative, determined, curious and liberated from the responsibilities of working and raising families. We can pursue our creativity, satisfy curiosities, and add value to our community via hours of volunteer work. We have a unique value often unappreciated in American culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prSeJ_0icNgywe00
(Getty Images)

Additionally, those of us who are still contributing often don’t read as “old”. We may have accumulated a little gait change, some gray hair, more comfortable shoes (Did you know the padding of fat in your feet dwindles with age?) and some aches and pains. But, if you are actively using your brain, it is still a treasure trove of wisdom and value and that lights you up in a way that resonates as youthful.

“The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind.”

— Translation of Bhagavad Gita 2.23

I have not spoken to a single older client (aged 55-100) who’s said, “I feel old.” Most report feeling 20 to 30 years younger than their chronological age. This is because, as the Bhagavad Gita says, the soul cannot be extinguished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6ChM_0icNgywe00
(Getty Images)

While the vessel in which we dwell will be weathered, our invisible spirit remains unchanged. Who is reading this article right now? Are you the same spirit as when you were 2 years old, or 10 years old? Did you suddenly one day wake up a different you? Unlikely.

So, as I help people make this intimate transition, I see all the joy and pitfalls of aging. It is precisely because we don’t feel old that many wait too long to make changes in their environment to prepare for the lessening of their abilities. You likely will lose grip strength, feel unbalanced in a slippery tub, or have trouble getting your shoes out from under the bed- irritating, but inevitable to some degree.

The other key observation is that looming deadline! After a certain age you are keenly aware that no matter how you do the math, you may have 10, 15, 20 summers left, 100 moonrises. You’re also aware of the dreams that are not going to fit in the remaining time afforded to you. You become very selective about how you spend your time and with whom. The finish line looms!

Take every beautiful sunrise and cherish it, watch the moon cycle, feel the breeze, and be generous with others. These are the precious days in the last third. Wake up and treasure them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auwkC_0icNgywe00

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

'During my incarceration, I was screaming for help': How I went from incarcerated woman to advocate

Crystal Ross spent six of the past 10 years in jail in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. In this, the second part of a "Conversation" with Lookout Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, Crystal talks about the addiction that led her to go to jail and lose her daughters and about "hitting bottom" and finding her way out by advocating for herself and other women in jail. She begs Santa Cruz County to do better, to offer more services and "more compassion" for those with addictions and mental health disorders in our jails. She says Gemma House, the transitional treatment program she is now in, offers a clear model.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Imminent' need for Narcan on campus: School safety leader says fentanyl threat is real, preparation is key

The death of a 15-year-old girl on campus at Hollywood's Bernstein High School several weeks ago, and the prevalence of rainbow-colored versions of the drug that look like popular candies, provide the latest evidence that the fentanyl epidemic remains too close for comfort when it comes to families, children and schools. This is why Santa Cruz County safety officer Jennifer Buesing is calling on school districts to take the need for on-campus Narcan deadly seriously.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

New SEIU deal to cost Santa Cruz $3.4 million, but budget cuts not anticipated

The City of Santa Cruz narrowly avoided a strike by SEIU-represented city workers after reaching a tentative agreement Sunday. Though the deal is expected to cost the city's general fund $3.4 million over three years, city officials do not anticipate any cuts to other programs receiving general-fund allocations in the 2022-23 fiscal year. One goal of the new deal: making it easier to hire and retain city workers.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Daily Mail

'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up

Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
FLORIDA STATE
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy