Bremerton, WA

Navy zaps plan to build power plants at Bangor, Bremerton bases

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago

BREMERTON — The Navy has scrapped a plan to lease local base space to a developer to build a power plant that could feed Kitsap's electricity grid when outages occur.

"The project was determined to not be financially feasible," said James "Ken" Johnson, a Navy spokesman.

The Navy had offered up to 95 acres at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor of mostly forested lands and up to 10 acres of what are mostly surface parking lots at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for lease. Johnson said the Navy had entertained multiple proposals that led to a potential leasee, but that leasee decided to drop out of contention earlier this year.

Running power plants and facilities is nothing new for the Navy in Kitsap, a place where 13 nuclear-powered submarines are homeported along with two aircraft carriers powered by twin nuclear reactors. Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton is also home to a steam plant that generates heat for buildings at the base and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard using natural gas.

But coinciding with the Navy's initial proposal in 2020, Puget Sound Energy — owners of most of Kitsap County's electricity grid — had made its own request for proposals to help make the grid more resilient . Among them is a plan to build a biodiesel-fueled power plant at a former rock quarry at Ueland Tree Farm , and several proposals for battery-fed energy storage in both the West Hills of Bremerton and in Suquamish.

The Navy would not comment on any of those specific proposals. But Johnson said Navy officials are "focused on meeting the Navy’s goals for energy efficiency, reliability, and resiliency."

"Energy is a critical piece of shore infrastructure that enables the fleet to accomplish its mission," he said.

The Navy is also "considering options" to give Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor some backup resilience through what's called a Utility Energy Service Project, or UESC. Johnson pointed out such an arrangement at Marine Corps Base Quantico , which is retrofitting buildings to conserve power and outfitting some with generators, among other measures.

But there's also the prospect of higher electrical needs for the Navy's newest ships at local bases. It's only a matter of time before the Ford class of aircraft carrier replaces the Nimitz class, and the Columbia class submarine replaces the existing Ohio class ballistic-missile sub. But while those ships may need a higher electrical output for more modern systems, it's ensuring round-the-clock reliability of the electricity that's the bigger issue, according to Bradley Martin, a retired Navy captain and director of the Institute for Supply Chain Security at the RAND Corporation.

"Newer ship classes generally do rely more on electrical auxiliaries and the electrical demands of each may be higher," Martin said. "However, the issue across homeports is less the potential of greater demand than concern about the resilience of the electrical grid."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Navy zaps plan to build power plants at Bangor, Bremerton bases

