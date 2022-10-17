Poulsbo man gets 10 years to life for sexual assaults on child

A 58-year-old Poulsbo man was sentenced last month to 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child known to him.

In a letter included in his Kitsap County Superior Court file, Jason Anthony Hill apologized for the assaults on the child, who was 7 when the assaults were discovered in August 2021. The child told a forensic interviewer that Hill had been assaulting them for about a year before Hill was caught.

“There isn’t a moment I don’t deeply regret my actions and allowing it all to happen,” Hill wrote in the letter, adding: “This situation will not define who I am.”

Hill pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree rape of a child and a count of first-degree child molestation.

The child told the forensic interviewer that Hill showed them pornography and told them not to tell anybody about the assaults.

The child’s mother wrote in court documents that both her children had been struggling emotionally since the assaults, and Hill’s victim required in-patient psychiatric services for a week.

Further, the cost of providing therapy to the children has hobbled the family financially.

“The impact of this trauma and assault he inflicted on my children is insurmountable, hardly quantifiable,” the child’s mother wrote in court documents.

Judge Bill Houser sentenced Hill on Sept. 23.