St. Joseph Fair board faces criticism after manager's firing

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — St. Joseph County Fair Board members have started the process of moving forward after last week’s unexpected dismissal of fair manager Missi Tefft.

During a lengthy special meeting Friday, Oct. 14, a wide range of emotions was expressed by board members and some of the more than 40 people in attendance. In the end, though, the fair board made much-needed strides to address its immediate and long-term needs.

“There’s a lot of emotions here tonight, but I do know every one of us — out here and on this board — are all dedicated to this fair. We wouldn’t be here otherwise,” said Flowerfield Township resident Craig Ulsh. “The meeting started out tough tonight … finally, everything calmed down and you guys made some decisions. There’s a lot more to be made, but it’s good to see that you’ve got a plan; that’s a start.”

Friday’s meeting was called in the wake of a 7-5 vote Oct. 10 to dismiss Tefft from her 18-month stint as fair manager. She had been affiliated with the fair in various capacities since 1990. By all accounts, the motion made by board member Tony Hochstetler and seconded by Gary Clark to dismiss the 54-year-old Tefft came out of the blue and did not follow the board’s protocol for employment-related matters.

A part-time office staff member quit upon learning of Tefft’s dismissal, forcing the fair to close its office for some of last week, and leaving payment of bills, day-to-day operations and other matters in limbo.

As the final of nearly two dozen audience members to address the board, Ulsh correctly noted the tone of the meeting was set early on. Board and audience members upset with Tefft’s dismissal, and the manner in which it was executed, weighed in with their opinions during the opening 60 minutes of the 2.5-hour meeting.

Ron Weston, a former board member, said minutes of a July 2022 meeting noted Tefft met and even surpassed a list of goals provided by the fair board. Weston also noted Tefft never received verbal or written reprimands as fair manager. Also, under Tefft, the past two fairs were deemed a financial success, Weston said.

Weston called out three board members, including Hochstetler and Clark, indicating they need to resign immediately for not adhering to principles of the fair’s mission statement.

“On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, this board … sat back and allowed evil to triumph,” he said. “Evil has been able to infiltrate a wonderful organization known as the St. Joe County Grange Fair Board … they have used intimidation, misinformation, negativity, muckraking, disrespect, contentious arguing and belligerence to achieve their ultimate goal of unjustly dismissing the manager.”

John Steiner, representing the antique tractor club, said it’s obvious the 15-member board is not working as a team, evidenced by last week’s crucial split vote.

“Even though some seven wanted (Tefft) gone, the other five should respect those other’s opinions, whether they’re right or wrong,” he said. “I don’t believe you guys are doing that … none of you are working together to really make the fair a better place. You guys are trying to re-invent the wheel. The wheel is working, you guys are trying to put more spokes into it (and) you’re running on a flat tire.”

Others criticized the majority of the board for firing Tefft without having a back-up plan. It also was panned for taking such an important vote without all 15 members present.

Mindy Timm was unable to attend the Oct. 10 meeting due to a work-related business trip and Deb Davis was returning from an out-of-state wedding. Both indicated Friday they would have voted to keep Tefft. Board president Keith Bower noted he, too, would have cast a tie-breaking vote to maintain Tefft’s employment.

Several people in attendance alleged Tefft occasionally displayed conduct detrimental to some fair employees and board members.

Cindy Gordon, a former associate member, said she attended the Oct. 10 meeting and shed light on an example.

“The way that she spoke to more than one of the members … there was no respect, it was very unprofessional, in my opinion,” Gordon said. “If that wasn’t insubordination, nothing was. For those of you who weren’t here Monday night, you should have been here. You would see why these people voted the way they did.”

Betty Persons, speaking during “board comments” portion of the meeting, echoed comments supporting Gordon’s statement.

Other board members also took advantage of the opportunity to express their views on the situation.

Board member Bill Younts said Tefft was due for an end-of-year job evaluation. That, he said, would have been a prudent time and place to raise concerns about her performance.

Now, Younts said, he is skeptical whether the board will have luck finding anyone interested in taking over the $50,000-a-year job.

“It’s our job as a board to make her a better manager. Now, I don’t know where you’re going to find a manager,” Younts said, also noting the majority of the board failed to fulfill a bonus to Tefft this year despite meeting a checklist of incentives the board provided her. “We made a grave mistake because our fair is in a situation. We have winter storage starting (Oct. 17) and we don’t have anybody that can run it. Do you know how many millions of dollars of boats, campers, cars that’ll be brought to this fairgrounds, and if that isn’t done right, who’s liable? There has to be a plan in place and it’d better be a dog-gone good one if we’re going to survive this.”

Davis suggested the board revisit its policies and consider issues such as all employment matters first go through the executive committee; that such votes are only allowed with a full board present; that some employment-related decisions must pass by a super majority and not a simple majority; and that consideration be given to allowing a vote if a board member is in attendance virtually.

Board vice president Angie Mingus said the board does have a protocol for employment and it was not followed. Mingus said she also has concerns about potential repercussions for wrongful termination.

She further noted the seven board members who voted in favor of the Oct. 10 motion to dismiss Tefft knew in advance Timm and Davis would be absent.

“That gave them the majority. Did they meet secretly, like we’ve been accused of numerous times? I don’t know. Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t,” Mingus said, conceding Tefft was not perfect but more adept at the job than anyone else affiliated with the fair, including its board members. “How this was done was so wrong and looks so bad on this board, that nobody will want to work at this fairgrounds. I can’t tell you how many people have told me, ‘Why would I want to work there?’ I truly don’t know what to do to move forward.”

Hochstetler said he spent the summer and fall helping out at the Centreville property by doing maintenance, mowing and other tasks on his own time and without compensation. As a result, Hochstetler said he had occasion to be with and around Tefft probably more than any other board member or the public in general.

“We see a whole lot more down here every day than you guys sittin’ on the outside do,” he said. “And if that wasn’t a legal vote (Oct. 10), it should have been called (out) that night. But there’s no sense in finger-pointing, we’ve got to do something now.”

Clark was the only board member absent Friday.

In the end, the board gave its executive committee approval to hire two employees at $18 an hour to help in the office and aid winter storage. Also, the executive committee was granted authority to use a temp agency to secure someone able to handle payroll and accounts payable/receivable until a full-time manager is hired.

Fair Association members are being asked to come forward to assist with winter-storage operations.

Board members also agreed to set another special meeting. It will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the fair office.

Meanwhile, the fair authority is meeting Nov. 14. Three-year terms for Mingus, Timm, Barb Weston and Kevin Eby are up for potential renewal.

Established in 1851, the St. Joseph County Grange Fair draws an average of about 150,000 people during its seven-day run every September.

