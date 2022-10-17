Read full article on original website
Auburndale Volleyball Sweeps Spencer in Regional Opener
Auburndale defeated Spencer in WIAA Volleyball quarterfinals action on Tuesday: 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 Josie Ertl had 13 kills and Ashlynn Grimm collected 23 assists for the Eagles. Maggie Baltus picked up 12 digs for Auburndale. Hallie Meyer had 11 digs to lead Spencer. Reports – Hudl (10) ***********************************************************************. Know...
Obituary for John Holden
John P. Holden, 84, Marshfield, formerly of Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Three Oaks Health Services, Marshfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Burial will be in Brooklawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Town of Richfield, Wood County, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday and from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Rembs Funeral Home.
Obituary for Veryl Jensen
Veryl M. Jensen, 92, of Stevens Point formerly Loyal, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Willow Brooke Point Senior Living Facility in Stevens Point with care provided by ProMedica Hospice. Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Faith Journey Church formerly...
Obituary for Norma Domine
Norma Faye Domine, 82, of Colby and formerly Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Marshfield.
School Shooting Phone Call Hoax Targeting Wisconsin Districts
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Area school districts are targets of a new school shooting phone call hoax known as “swatting.” This practice involves a prank call to law enforcement services that is sent to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular address, lately targeting schools. In each case so far, law enforcement and school officials have determined no active threat to student safety.
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
Obituary for Thomas Tomczik
Thomas P. Tomczik, 68, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with COPD and emphysema for 14 years. Tom was born on October 16, 1953 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Clyde and LaVerne (Frink) Tomczik. He graduated from Turtle Lake High School. On May 12, 1982, he was united in marriage to Charleene Chamberlin in Tahoe, California.
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
Obituary for Carol Koepke
Carol J. Koepke, 81, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. A visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield and from 9:00 am until service time on Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Marshfield.
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022
Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
Wausau area births, Oct. 18
Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
Foot Locker to close distribution center in central Wisconsin, 200+ employees affected
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
