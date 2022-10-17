Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Route 299 near Arcata to close temporarily this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Drivers traveling through Arcata this weekend may face closures along the 299 due to bridge improvements. Nighttime closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Another closure will occur from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: Contained] Cal Fire Air Support Responding to Vegetation Fire in Southern Humboldt
Emergency personnel have received a report of a vegetation fire off of French Road east southeast of Phillipsville, east west of the Hooker Creek exit on Highway 101 on October 20 around 4:30 p.m. Cal Fire air attack is above the scene with a spotter plane A501, tanker T96 and...
kymkemp.com
4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill
At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
kymkemp.com
Petroleum Spill in Humboldt Bay
A little before 11 a.m., a unknown amount of petroleum product spilled on Humboldt Bay. According to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Spill Report made about 11:45 a.m., the spill was about 300′ by 100′ at that time. The report notes that the reporting individual...
kymkemp.com
Be Prepared! World’s Largest Earthquake Drill Set for Tomorrow
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During the...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Invites Public to Provide Input for Annual Paving Project
The City of Arcata invites the community to provide comments regarding the upcoming annual paving project. The City of Arcata is currently working on the planning and design phase of the 2022-2023 annual paving project. Proposed improvements are related to sidewalk ADA access, restriping of bicycle facilities and other aesthetic improvements. The extents of the project area currently include the following streets:
kymkemp.com
Reminder to Waterfowl Hunters: Ocean Ranch Unit is Closed to Hunting and Public Access
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) wants to remind waterfowl hunters that its Ocean Ranch Unit in Humboldt County, part of the larger Eel River Wildlife Area, will be closed to all hunting and public access through the end of the year due to heavy construction and habitat work taking place.
kymkemp.com
Prescribed Burn in Loleta Area Today and in Kneeland Thursday
Professionally controlled prescribed burns planned for the consumption of invasive European Beachgrass on approximately 13 acres near Table Bluff outside of Loleta and approximately 249 acres of grass and brush near Lone Star Junction outside of Kneeland. The prescribed burns will take place as conditions allow on Wednesday, October 19th...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, October 21 through Thursday, October 27
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Bakersfield Now
Driver ejected, dies after crashing Tesla into pillar in Outlets at Tejon parking lot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A driver is dead after hitting a pillar in the Outlets at Tejon parking lot Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Eureka, was speeding through the parking lot around 7:55 a.m. and was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kymkemp.com
CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation
Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
kymkemp.com
Arcata FPD Offers Safety Tips to Avoid Heater and Furnace Related Fires
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. At this time of year, as the nights start to get cold, it is not uncommon for heater and furnace related fire incidents to occur. It is important for people to be aware that heating equipment may operate automatically. Often occupants think...
A 35-year-old Eureka man was killed on Wednesday in a single-car accident south of Wheeler Ridge Road west of Laval Rd.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 18
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
North Coast Journal
'What He Was Appointed to Do'
I don't understand the outcry over Alan Bongio running interference for his developer buddy Travis Schneider ("It All Adds Up," Oct. 13). This is literally what he was appointed to do and the very reason that Rex Bohn's financial backers put him in office in the first place. Land speculators,...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Warns of Uptick in Rabies
Trinity County has seen a recent uptick in rabies infected wildlife interacting with domestic animals and humans. The Trinity County Rabies Control Program is asking the public to take precautions to avoid exposure. Rabies is a rare but serious disease of the brain caused by the rabies virus. Exposure occurs...
kymkemp.com
EPD Encourages Parents to Talk About Road Safety with Teen Drivers
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 16- 22), Eureka Police Department encourages teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Sees Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 40s, since its last report Oct. 12. No new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, three people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, with one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 161st since the pandemic began.
kymkemp.com
After a Fox Bit Someone and Attacked a Moving Vehicle, a Dead Fox Is Found With Rabies in Lanphere Dunes Near Arcata
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
