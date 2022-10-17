Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15)

Here are the candidates for the Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 9 - 15 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Denzel Majwega, Duluth Marshall

The junior forward had two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Lakes International Language Academy on Thursday. His 31 goals are tied for second-most in Minnesota, according to MNsoccerhub.

Vivian Rojas Collins, Twin Cities Academy

The senior midfielder scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Trinity, Thursday. Her 31 goals are fifth-most in the state.

Joey Lonzo, Rochester Lourdes

The senior forward played a role in four of five goals scored in a shutout of Schaeffer Academy, Wednesday. He had three assists and one goal, and his 17 assists are tied for fourth-most in the state.

Peyton Anderson, Buffalo

The sophomore goalkeeper stopped all 18 shots on goal in a double-overtime, 1-0 win over Rogers on Wednesday. Her 236 saves are third-most in Minnesota.

Jose Luis Ulloa, Marshall

The senior forward had two goals in a 3-1 win over Jordan-Belle Plaine on Tuesday. His 26 goals are eighth-most in the state.

Jayden Larson, Tartan

The junior setter had 34 assists and six service aces in a 3-0 win at St. Paul Central, Tuesday. Her 625 assists are sixth-most in Minnesota, according to MNvolleyballhub.

Else Kunze-Hoeg, Mounds Park Academy

The junior setter had 31 assists, seven kills, four aces and a block in a 3-0 win over Providence Academy on Wednesday. Her 73 service aces are third-most in the state.

Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville

The sophomore outside hitter scored 24 kills and added six aces and six digs in a 3-1 win at Rosemount, Tuesday. Her 254 kills are eleventh-most in Minnesota.

Ella Johnson, Elk River

The senior middle blocker served 10 aces, eight digs, eight kills and eight blocks in two matches this week. The eight blocks propelled her to second in the state with 74 total blocks.

Marshall Tolifson, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross

The junior quarterback completed 13-of-21 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-8 win over Verndale on Friday.

Dillon Smith, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

The sophomore linebacker/safety and wide receiver/halfback had four tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions in a 39-38 loss at Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Friday. He also had two receptions for 39 yards on offense.

Cole Heilbrun, Wayzata

The junior quarterback completed 15-of-21 pass attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Blaine on Friday.

Max McEnelly, Waconia

The senior running back and linebacker ran the ball 14 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns and added four tackles on defense in a 55-7 rout of St. Louis Park on Friday.

Richlu Tudee, Champlin Park

The senior running back ran 24 times for 171 yards and a touchdown in a 20-14 win at Totino-Grace on Friday.

Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater

The junior wide receiver caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Mounds View on Friday.

Jacob Kilzer, Maple Grove

The senior quarterback ran 22 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and he completed seven of 14 passes for 66 yards in a 30-0 shutout at St. Michael-Albertville on Friday.

Caden Rodkewich, St. Anthony

The senior quarterback completed 20 of 38 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns in a 30-14 win over St. Paul Johnson on Friday.

Jackson Smith, Spring Lake Park

The senior running back had 12 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Tartan, Friday.

Sawyer Seidl, Hill-Murray

The senior running back rushed 25 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-12 win at South St. Paul on Friday.