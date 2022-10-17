ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes

A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy