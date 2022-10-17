Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Unprecedented 401(k) boost: IRS increases amount you can save for retirement in 2023
The IRS on Friday announced a record increase in contribution limits to 401(k) and other tax-deferred retirement plans for 2023. Starting next year, you will be allowed to contribute up to $22,500 into your 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans or the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees.
Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes
A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.
Twitter Stock Tumbles On Report Musk Takeover Could Be Subject To U.S. Security Review
Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report shares slumped lower Thursday as the impact of Snap's SNAP ad-spend warning rippled through social media stocks and Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk's planned takeover of the group could be subject to a national security review.
