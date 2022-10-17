ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Monthly

Ball cuts ribbon on Ellicott City storm water project

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball cut the ribbon on the largest public works project in Ellicott City to date, which is designed to prevent storm water from reaching Historic Ellicott City during major weather events. The H-7 pond, constructed on State Highway Administration land in a clover-leaf interchange at the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall, Parkville men among 13 new Maryland Natural Resources Police graduates

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
BALTIMORE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Don't get a ticket! | Automated speed enforcement in place in Kent, Queen Anne's counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Hello, Neighbor: Glyndon

Our occasional series that highlights local neighborhoods. Originally fashioned as a summer retreat for Baltimoreans, this Baltimore County village has retained much of its residential Victorian charm, thanks to diligent and dedicated preservation. Glyndon is filled with single-family homes dating from the late 19th and early 20th century, mainly two-and-a-half-story cottage houses with generous front porches, as well as shingle-style dwellings with sweeping roofs.
GLYNDON, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park

Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan and Maryland Stadium Authority Break Ground on New Downtown Hagerstown Ballpark

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) today broke ground on a new Multi-Use and Sports Facility in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. The stadium—a project long sought by local leaders—will serve as the home of a new professional baseball team in the Atlantic League as well as other sports, cultural, and community events.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wypr.org

BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith

We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project

If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Artscape to expand into neighborhoods, move to September dates in 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Office of Promotions & The Arts (BOPA) announced that Artscape 2023 will be happening from Sep. 20 to Sept. 24. Artscape will kick off with a gala celebration on the night of the 20th, which will then lead into the four full days of multiple, diverse art experiences.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy