Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Related
Business Monthly
Ball cuts ribbon on Ellicott City storm water project
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball cut the ribbon on the largest public works project in Ellicott City to date, which is designed to prevent storm water from reaching Historic Ellicott City during major weather events. The H-7 pond, constructed on State Highway Administration land in a clover-leaf interchange at the...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall, Parkville men among 13 new Maryland Natural Resources Police graduates
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
pasadenavoice.com
Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf
County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
foxbaltimore.com
Don't get a ticket! | Automated speed enforcement in place in Kent, Queen Anne's counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
baltimoremagazine.com
Hello, Neighbor: Glyndon
Our occasional series that highlights local neighborhoods. Originally fashioned as a summer retreat for Baltimoreans, this Baltimore County village has retained much of its residential Victorian charm, thanks to diligent and dedicated preservation. Glyndon is filled with single-family homes dating from the late 19th and early 20th century, mainly two-and-a-half-story cottage houses with generous front porches, as well as shingle-style dwellings with sweeping roofs.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Organic recycling facility drops plan for Philadelphia Road location
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that an organic recycling company is no longer pursuing plans to open a plant at the former Vince’s Auto Parts site on Philadelphia Road. “PEH Organics Recycling, Inc. will NOT be leasing Vince’s Auto (11235-11239 Philadelphia Rd) for...
foxbaltimore.com
City officials have a plan to keep scooters out of the water of the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police officers hauled dozens of damaged electronic scooters from the water of the Inner Harbor this week, but city officials are working on ways to keep them functioning and on dry land. The Department of Transportation said that this week's haul was larger because its...
baltimorebrew.com
A proposed wellness center, powered by an ex-mayor, secures city and state money
The project, which unsuccessfully sought to use affordable housing funds two years ago, has ambitious plans for improving the quality of life in one of Baltimore’s poorest neighborhoods. If once you don’t succeed, double the asking price and apply under another mayor. This formula is proving a winner...
foxbaltimore.com
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan and Maryland Stadium Authority Break Ground on New Downtown Hagerstown Ballpark
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) today broke ground on a new Multi-Use and Sports Facility in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. The stadium—a project long sought by local leaders—will serve as the home of a new professional baseball team in the Atlantic League as well as other sports, cultural, and community events.
wypr.org
BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith
We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project
If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
fox5dc.com
CSX freight train strikes vehicle on tracks outside Baltimore; some MARC Camden Line cancellations
HANOVER, Md. - A collison involving a CSX freight train and an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks outside Baltimore caused major delays along the MARC Camden Line Friday morning. The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. near the Hanover Road crossing in the Hanover area. There were no injuries to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Education takes center stage in Howard, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore county executive races
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Election day in Maryland is now just weeks away and several major seats are up for grabs. Among them are the County Executive races in Howard, Anna Arundel, and Baltimore County. The key issues in each county are wide-ranging but taking center stage this election cycle are issues unfolding inside the classroom.
foxbaltimore.com
Curtis Bay residents seeking $5 million in damages from CSX over coal silo explosion
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group of Baltimore residents has filed a class-action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, alleging that last year's explosion at the company's coal silo last year exposed them to dangerous substances. The plaintiffs are seeking $5 million from the company. The explosion at the CSX Curtis Bay...
foxbaltimore.com
Artscape to expand into neighborhoods, move to September dates in 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Office of Promotions & The Arts (BOPA) announced that Artscape 2023 will be happening from Sep. 20 to Sept. 24. Artscape will kick off with a gala celebration on the night of the 20th, which will then lead into the four full days of multiple, diverse art experiences.
MDOT MTA employee gunned down in the parking lot at work
On Tuesday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman was gunned down inside an MDOT MTA employee parking lot. Now other employees are concerned about their safety inside that parking lot moving forward.
Comments / 0