Delaware, OH

Delaware Hayes girls cross country team captures first league title since 1983

By Michael Rich, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pY5O_0icNenPT00

Coach Jim Bibler kept checking his phone to see if what he thought had happened actually happened.

Sure enough, the Delaware Hayes girls cross country team had done something it hadn’t accomplished in 39 years. The Pacers had won a league championship.

Delaware scored 49 points Oct. 15 at Westerville North to capture the OCC-Capital Division championship, its first league title since winning back-to-back in 1982 and '83. The Pacers outdistanced Big Walnut (54), Worthington Kilbourne (77), Westerville South (116), North (122), Canal Winchester (142) and Dublin Scioto (160).

“I kept (refreshing) for like a half an hour thinking (it) was going to update and we would be second,” Bibler said. “I knew if we got our top girls in the race … we had a good chance. I run those MileSplit virtual races and we were closing the gap with Big Walnut, but I thought it would probably be tough (for us to win).”

The Pacers, who fielded a jumbled lineup the last few weeks, put it all together at the league meet with their five scoring runners all finishing in the top 20.

Cali Kent was fifth of 64 runners in 19 minutes, 51.7 seconds, followed by Aicha Tounkara (sixth, 19:56.0), Julia Young (ninth, 20:24.9), Rowan Herring (11th, 20:40.2) and Abigail Boey (20th, 21:19.1).

Kent, who also plays goalie for the girls soccer team, hasn’t been able to participate in every race and Boey ran for the first time because of a hip injury. Only Tounkara, a first-year runner from Angola, and Young participated in Thomas Worthington’s Les Eisenhart Invitational on Oct. 8 because of an illness that swept through the team, according to Bibler.

“Big Walnut had a pretty close pack, so it would be up to our (Nos.) 3, 4 and 5 girls to get in that pack and bust it up,” Bibler said. “(Young, Herring and Boey) ran out of their minds and stayed in front of (Big Walnut). That was big.”

The Golden Eagles had four runners finish in the top 12 in Leigha Kay (sixth, 20:07.6), Natalie Ghering (eighth, 20:22.9, Zara Barton (10th, 20:39.7) and Addie Zielinski (12th, 20:43.7).

Dublin Scioto’s Selah White (18:54.8) won, followed by North’s Amanda Cooper (19:30.5) and Kilbourne’s Toby Bomser (19:41.7).

Delaware finished seventh in each of the past six years, although they were in an eight-team OCC-Cardinal in 2018 and '19.

“That was a true worst to first,” Bibler said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

@ThisWeekRich

