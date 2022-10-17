ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, TX

UPDATED: Henrietta ISD, law-enforcement agencies investigating threat from TikTok video

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Two juveniles have been detained in connection to a TikTok video with a threat to Henrietta schools, Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde said early Monday afternoon.

Henrietta ISD and local law-enforcement agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, have been probing a TikTok video with an implied threat to the district's schools that surfaced about 7:35 a.m. Monday, according to a letter from HISD Superintendent Scot Clayton .

The names of those who officials believe are responsible can't be released since they are juveniles, Lyde said in a Facebook Live post.

“The investigators with the sister agencies, and especially with regards to DPS, have done a great job tracking down who made threat," he said. "The school districts are going back to their normal schedule albeit with heightened security.”

A video from TikTok account "hopeurrreadyhenrietta" was posted on an informational Facebook group, For the Record, the Clay County, TX Edition, to show local residents what the group's administrator believes is the video at issue.

The video includes the words, "Get ready, henrietta schools." A song, "Pumped Up Kicks," with lyrics about someone coming after kids with a gun, is playing in the background.

Some parents posted outraged comments on Facebook, saying they should have been notified sooner by HISD because of the timing of the video's appearance on TikTok.

All of the students at HISD schools are safe, Clayton said in a letter posted Monday morning on the district's Facebook page and website to inform the community about the threat.

"There will be an increase in security sweeps by campus administration and district security in response to the threat," Clayton said. "During this time, Texas State Troopers will have an active presence at all HISD campuses."

Clayton said campus security, the district and three law enforcement agencies were taking measures to identify the TikTok account used to post the video.

He said that thankfully "see something, say something" by HISD students resulted in increased precautions to protect HISD schools.

"Social media is a powerful tool often used to influence and not always for good," Clayton said. "It is always important to remain vigilant when it involves these types of threats. HISD takes every threat seriously."

Lyde discussed the threat earlier Monday during his weekly Facebook Live update , saying his office had been getting a lot of phone calls about it.

Lyde said the Sheriff's Office coordinated with DPS crime analysists and Highway Patrol troopers from Clay County and surrounding counties who are patrolling the local schools.

"We have not forgotten, Midway, Bellevue or Petrolia, either. You will see deputies and troopers at . . . all four school districts," Lyde said.

"I hope this is nothing more than a really bad, really ill-advised prank gone bad, but we take all these threats very seriously, and I want you to know that we are looking out for your kids," he said.

Lyde said Petrolia ISD was out of school Monday, but sheriff's deputies will be at volleyball games Monday night and any athletic events going on for local school districts the entire week.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact her with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: UPDATED: Henrietta ISD, law-enforcement agencies investigating threat from TikTok video

Times Record News

Times Record News

