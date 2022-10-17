ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Monarchs Finish Strong Against Pesky Pacers

MARYSVILLE – Following a wild first game where Delaware Hayes forced Marysville into scoring 13 extra points to win the set, the host Monarchs went on to sweep the Pacers, 38–36, 25–23 and 25–16 in the Sectional title match of the OHSAA Division I Grove City 1 District girls volleyball tournament Wednesday.
Skidmore Scores A Brace, JA Moves Into District Semis

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder scored a hat trick of goals in the first half against Hamilton Township Wednesday and then kept the visiting Rangers out of the net and off of the board in the second half for a convincing opening round, 3–0 win in the OHSAA Division II, Central 1 District boys soccer tournament at JAHS.
Monarchs, Celtics Open Up Div. I Tourney Play Tonight

UNION COUNTY – It’s a big night on the volleyball court for the two biggest high schools in Union County – Jerome and Marysville – as both open OHSAA Division I State Volleyball tournament play, each in their own home, 6 p.m. Marysville’s Competition Gym will...
Pioneers, Ladycats Open Girls Soccer Tourney Play Today

UNION COUNTY – Two area girls varsity soccer teams will be in action on the pitch in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II girls soccer tournament as both Jonathan Alder and North Union open up postseason play today. The #5-seed Pioneers and...
Ryan Day hints at return of star wide receiver

The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ No. 1 offense in the Big Ten could receive an unneeded boost this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Ryan Day, speaking on his weekly radio show, hinted at the possible return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. “Ryan Day on Ohio...
Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game

An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Springfield man gets hole-in-one

GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada's Wilson Factory

ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football's game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Wilma M. Nickelson

Wilma M. Nickelson, 91, of Marysville and formerly of Delaware, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, October 15th, 2022 at Heritage Senior Living with her loving family by her side. Born September 13, 1931 in Delaware to the late William L. and Margaret Bower Rhodes, she was a 1949 graduate of...
