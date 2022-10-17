ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Owl-O-Ween Oct. 22 at Smith's to benefit Wild Bird Rescue

By Wichita Falls Times Record News
Bounce house, pumpkin carriage rides and other activities planned

Smith’s Gardentown will host Owl-O-Ween this Saturday, Oct. 22, to benefit Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the Rescue will cook hot dogs and staff pumpkin carriage rides and other family activities in return for donations to help care for the wild birds they rehabilitate.

Live owls, Morticia the Black Vulture, and other raptors will be available for “personal appearances” and photo opportunities between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Our Pumpkin Patch will be open from 9 to 5 on Saturday, and Owl-O-Ween will take place between 10 and 2. Although our activities are usually free of charge, we are asking for donations to support Wild Bird Rescue on this day,” says Katherine Smith of Smith’s Gardentown.

“We will have a bounce house, pumpkin carriage rides and other activities, along with many locations for family photos,” says Smith.

Smith’s Gardentown is located at 4940 Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls.

