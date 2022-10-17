Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
“Hoedown For The Holidays” Slated For Dec. 2 In Richwood
RICHWOOD – The Hope Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, Hoedown for the Holidays, will be conducted Friday, December 2 at The Grange Hall (Anywhere With You Acres), 31378 State Route 37. Doors for the Hoedown for the Holidays will open at 6 p.m. As befitting a Hoedown,...
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Pumpkin Show Candidate Rides Tractors When She’s Not Cheerleading
Circleville – 16-year-old Pumpkin show junior at Westfall High school Audrey McCoy says when she’s not cheering for sports, she’s farming, hunting, and fishing. McCoy is a 3-year varsity cheerleader, and all-American cheerleader, she is also on the honor roll and involved in the FFA and Drug-free club. Outside of school, she loves to hunt, fish, and show market pigs throughout the seasons. She likes to travel and spend time with friends and family. After high school, she plans to attend a 4-year college and major in interior design.
dayton.com
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
Fun-loving, shy Patricia is ready for adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Finding a dog with cute and different markings can be a challenging feat. Patricia is a 2-year-old mix breed that has the face of an angel and the heart of a wallflower. She is super shy when meeting new people, and once she understands you are there to love on her, […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Business Impact Breakfast To Feature Panel On Non-Profits
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Chamber of Commerce’s next Business Impact Breakfast will feature a non-profit panel discussion Thursday, October 27 at 8 a.m. The breakfast will take place at UCO Industries, 16900 Drive, Suite 110. Those members of the panels and speakers who will be addressing those...
columbusunderground.com
New Retail Experiences Popping Up in Dublin
An old house is home to some new experiences for Dublin residents and visitors. Back in the 1800s, the Richards family built their house at 63 S. High St. That structure would shelter that same family for years as generations came and went until reaching the point of its final family member. After Polly Richards passed away a few years ago, her California-based nephew leased the property to the City of Dublin.
myfox28columbus.com
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Daily Digital
Newspaper web site content management software and services. © 2020-2022 Union County Daily Digital. All rights reserved.
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Galion Inquirer
Goughenour rides on
GALION- Richard ‘Doc’ Goughenour has always had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Goughenour, 83, is a veteran and has been a resident of Galion for about 30 years. Throughout his life, he has been around Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Recently, Goughenour completed a rebuild of a Harley and invited all of his ‘Ol Timers’ from West Virginia to take a look and hear his 1961 Panhead Harley-Davidson masterpiece. Goughenour added it was an Aftermarket Softail frame.
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Larry J. “Buck” Winner
Larry J. “Buck” Winner, 85, passed peacefully with family by his side on Monday, October 17, 2022 after a long fight against Alzheimer’s. He was the third of three children, born to John and Eunice (Ayres) Winner on June 2, 1937, in the family home, in Woodstock, Ohio. On August 8, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara K. Salyers; they had two daughters Sheri and Terri.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Comments / 0