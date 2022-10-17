Read full article on original website
Over 400 high schoolers attend journalism workshop at Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 400 high school students from across the state visited Troy University to learn about journalism at J-Day 2022. Students got to hear from professional journalists and communication experts. “This is something that I would like to incorporate into my career in the future, and...
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions. “They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”. Mental...
Daleville City Schools Superintendent stepping down
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced in an open letter to the public that she would be resigning from her position at the end of 2022. Stamps, who has served as Superintendent for the last 3-and-a-half years, informed the city board that she intended...
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
Tuskegee University receives $7.9 million for new cancer research facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has received a $7.93 million grant to build a new biomedical annex to the Carver Research Center facility. According to the university, the 8,600-square-foot biomedical research building will house Tuskegee scientists focusing on health disparities. The proposed facility will expand the number of research faculty, students (graduate and undergrad) and post-doctoral fellows engaged in health disparities and biomedical research at Tuskegee.
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. “Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the...
Montgomery airport postpones inaugural MGM Runway 5K
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has postponed its inaugural MGM Runway 5K until next spring. Officials made the move due to ongoing construction projects at the airport. They added that taxiway closures would affect the course of the race. “The safe race experience must be a pleasant...
City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!. Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since 2019, Maxwell Air Force base is bringing back an important symposium to explore issues and opportunities that prepare airmen for success in their military missions. This will be the 7th annual Air University Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium. It’s hosted...
Troy, South Alabama rivalry set for Thursday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will take on rival South Alabama Jaguars Thursday evening. Troy is 5-2, while the South Alabama is 5-1 for the 2022 football season. South Alabama’s last football win against Troy was in 2017. DATE: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. TIME: 6:30 p.m. Central.
Montgomery recycling plant restructures, lays off 21 employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen people are without a job after Montgomery’s recycling plant, RePower South, announced layoffs. The company said this comes after stalled conversations with the city, but the mayor painted a different picture. RePower South’s recycling services are automatic for Montgomery residents. All waste...
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the most important breast cancer screening at the recommended age. To remind us of the importance of screening, Friday is National Mammography Day. According to current guidelines, women...
Fridays in the Kitchen: Shrimp and grits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Tuskegee, Lane College to faceoff Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 5-2, while Central State is 4-3 for the season. The Golden Tigers have won 10 of 11 total games played against the Dragons. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M....
2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss. Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
Troy defeats South Alabama in low scoring Battle for the Belt matchup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Both defenses were on full display in what was the lowest scoring game of the season for both teams. Troy’s DK Billingsly scored the game’s only touchdown early in the second quarter. South Alabama’s Yam Banks recorded his fourth interception of the season and the defense as a whole recorded a season high four sacks. Diego Guajardo added a pair of field goals for the Jags, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Trojans held on to win 10-6 to keep the belt in Troy for the fifth year in a row. The Jags drop to 5-2 on the season and will hit the road next week for another sun belt conference matchup against Arkansas State.
We’re Fall-ing in love with this weekend’s events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You have no other choice but to ‘fall’ in love with this weekend. It is jam-packed with a lot of fun things you can do with your family and friends. Do your kids love dinosaurs? Or do you? Either way, the number one interactive...
This week’s cold blast will go down in history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! We made it through one of the all-time coldest shots of air to impact Alabama in October. Records were broken all across the state and eastern half of the country this week. That includes Montgomery, which broke some impressive and longstanding records beginning back on...
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
