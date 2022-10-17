Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
1011now.com
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
klkntv.com
Fred Hoiberg praises Nebraska hoops’ team chemistry ahead of exhibition play
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball will have two more practices before taking on its first opponent of the season on Sunday. Head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke at a Thursday press conference ahead of the team’s first exhibition matchup against Chadron State. He gave a little...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD reveals ‘metrics’ from Scott Frost’s contract after judge’s decision
The Scott Frost era ended a few weeks ago in Lincoln, but the stories and information are now being brought to light. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts last season had told the Husker faithful that there were metrics Frost needed to reach in his restructured contract. The metrics were never released...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Oct. 19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln schools prevailed on day three of the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament. Lincoln Southwest defeats Fremont 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 Lincoln East defeats Lincoln Pius X 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12 Lincoln Southeast defeats Kearney 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18 Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest play...
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
klkntv.com
Lincoln High’s Renee Jones named Nebraska Teacher of the Year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln High teacher earned high honors from the Nebraska Department of Education on Thursday. Renee Jones, who teaches English, was named the Nebraska 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise award presentation. Jones was given the accolade by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA Volleyball Subdistricts Released
HOOPER – Postseason high school volleyball matches will begin next week. According to a release from the NSAA, single elimination subdistrict pairings were announced Thursday morning. Matches will be played on Monday and Tuesday, October 24 – 25. #4 Wayne High is 4-22 on the season and will...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
klkntv.com
Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
KETV.com
Casino gaming in Nebraska racks up more than $285,000 in revenue in less than a month
LINCOLN, Neb. — WarHorse Lincoln earned $285,963.03 in revenue in a matter of weeks, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released the numbers Monday evening in its first monthly report. The report also broke down the revenue distribution, which included:. 70% to the Nebraska Property...
klkntv.com
Families of former Nebraska prisoners with autism say ‘things need to change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Nebraska families of former inmates say services for disabilities throughout the state need to improve, especially for people with autism. Brenda Mae Stinson and Scott Shafer both have sons with autism and mental health problems. Both sons have also been in and out of the prison system.
klkntv.com
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
klkntv.com
Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
