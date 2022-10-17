ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, WV

WTOV 9

Wellsburg man turns himself in after admitting to shooting neighbor's dog

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsburg man is facing charges after admitting to shooting a neighbor’s dog with an air rifle. The dog, “Poppy,” was later found dead. According to the criminal complaint from the Brooke County Magistrate's Office, the incident took place in Wellsburg on Sept. 29, when Ron Sebeck shot his neighbor's 10-pound king cavalier.
WELLSBURG, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Darlington Woman Charged After Striking a Man With a Toy Sweeper

(Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to an address on Clark Road in Little Beaver Township at 8:33 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating that it was learned that 37-year-old Laura Berstler...
DARLINGTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih  Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Township Police Seek Driver Who Damaged Traffic Equipment

Police are looking for more information about a hit and run crash that happened recently in Butler Township. The accident happened at the intersection of North Duffy Road and Seneca Drive. Police are looking for a dark-colored or black Jeep Cherokee that caused extensive damage to the wiring inside an...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

McKees Rocks Man Charged With Stabbing On City’s Island

Police say an argument that began through text messages ultimately led a Butler man to be stabbed earlier this week. The incident happened on Tuesday just before midnight when police were called to Butler Memorial Hospital to investigate one person who was being treated for a stabbing. During their investigation,...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Over 30 individuals issued summonses in relation to illegal dumping in Columbiana County

A monthlong investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property in Columbiana County has led to over 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 court summonses according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These individuals were cited for infractions such as littering, shooting from the roadway and...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hartwood Acres changing wedding rules after neighbors call police for noise complaints

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township."  That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

