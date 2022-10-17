INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township." That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO