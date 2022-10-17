Read full article on original website
Man arrested after reports said he threatened to kill his family and police
Reports said a police officer Wednesday coaxed a man accused of threatening to kill his family and police out of an upstairs apartment to be taken into custody.
Parents charged after abuse investigation from concerned shopper’s report
A man and woman are now facing charges stemming from a report that came from a concerned shopper in August.
WTOV 9
Wellsburg man turns himself in after admitting to shooting neighbor's dog
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsburg man is facing charges after admitting to shooting a neighbor’s dog with an air rifle. The dog, “Poppy,” was later found dead. According to the criminal complaint from the Brooke County Magistrate's Office, the incident took place in Wellsburg on Sept. 29, when Ron Sebeck shot his neighbor's 10-pound king cavalier.
Traffic stops ends in arrest, odd trip to Trumbull County Jail
A Cortland man is facing drug charges and suspected stolen were removed from his car following a traffic stop.
beavercountyradio.com
Darlington Woman Charged After Striking a Man With a Toy Sweeper
(Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to an address on Clark Road in Little Beaver Township at 8:33 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating that it was learned that 37-year-old Laura Berstler...
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Lawrence County woman charged after 30 pit bulls, 2 cats found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A Lawrence County woman is facing charges after pit bulls and cats were found living in what state police said were deplorable conditions. According to a release from police, state troopers responded to the 500 block of Rabbit Haven Lane in Volant to initiate an animal cruelty neglect investigation on Oct. 13.
Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
butlerradio.com
Butler Township Police Seek Driver Who Damaged Traffic Equipment
Police are looking for more information about a hit and run crash that happened recently in Butler Township. The accident happened at the intersection of North Duffy Road and Seneca Drive. Police are looking for a dark-colored or black Jeep Cherokee that caused extensive damage to the wiring inside an...
Local restaurant owner accused of violating protection order after sentencing in domestic case
The charge against Michael Alberini was filed Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court.
VIDEO: New Castle Police looking for car theft suspects
NCPD said that they are looking for the two individuals responsible for the theft of a dark green 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with PA registration LJZ502.
butlerradio.com
McKees Rocks Man Charged With Stabbing On City’s Island
Police say an argument that began through text messages ultimately led a Butler man to be stabbed earlier this week. The incident happened on Tuesday just before midnight when police were called to Butler Memorial Hospital to investigate one person who was being treated for a stabbing. During their investigation,...
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
Ohio police officer allegedly strangled by man
A man is facing two felony charges after reports say he attempted to strangle a police officer.
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
Woman in jail after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop: report
A woman is in jail after she reportedly kicked an officer in the chest and groin, according to a police report.
WFMJ.com
Over 30 individuals issued summonses in relation to illegal dumping in Columbiana County
A monthlong investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property in Columbiana County has led to over 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 court summonses according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These individuals were cited for infractions such as littering, shooting from the roadway and...
Hartwood Acres changing wedding rules after neighbors call police for noise complaints
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township." That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....
explore venango
Reno Man Allegedly Assaulted 14-Year-Old Girl, Offered Her Medical Marijuana
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing charges for cyber harassment of a child and other related offenses after an investigation revealed that he allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl and harassed her via text messages. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal...
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Search called off, escapee from Northern Regional Jail remains at-large
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — EVENING UPDATE. The search for two people who escaped West Virginia State Police custody on the way to the Northern Regional Jail, late this afternoon has been called off for the evening. Officials said the prisoners were in a cruiser headed to the jail when...
