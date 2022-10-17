Read full article on original website
WCNC
NC child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
Charlotte organization making a difference for adults with developmental disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just a few miles north of Uptown Charlotte is the headquarters for Nevins Inc., a unique organization that's helped adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for decades. Nevins, Inc. has been around since 1959 and has been the leading organization for this cause in the Charlotte...
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
WCNC
Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's teaming up for joint location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
Who are Mecklenburg County’s highest-paid employees?
CHARLOTTE — From sheriffs to attorneys to IT managers, the median annual salary for Mecklenburg County employees is $59,367. But, of the more than 6,000 people who work for the county, over 450 are bringing home six figures. County Manager Dena Diorio is Mecklenburg’s highest-paid executive, with an annual...
NoDa arson: House fire intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood is being investigated as a possible arson, officials said Thursday. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1100 block of East 35th Street, near Clemson Avenue Park, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said two adults, two...
WBTV
Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
iredellfreenews.com
‘I’m finally doing things I want to do’
Statesville woman thankful for cardiologist who discovered heart condition. Imagine your breathing is so labored that it’s difficult for you to walk or move. Completing once-simple tasks, like cooking or even walking across the room, seem like major feats. You are being treated for a lung condition, but feel...
Mecklenburg County unveils gun violence reduction plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gun violence is increasing in Mecklenburg County, and according to county data, homicides doubled in a five-year span. A comprehensive plan has been unveiled by the Office of Violence Prevention in an attempt to address some of the violence. The data gathered by the office shows...
WCNC
Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pike Nursery. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse
MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
