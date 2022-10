Rory McIlroy. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour action returns this week as some of the world's best descend on Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina for The CJ Cup. But for one very familiar face, the opportunity to snag the spot at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking is also up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a FedEx Cup victory, is the early favorite to repeat his CJ Cup success this weekend at Congaree, according to DraftKings.