Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities search for possible aircraft crash in Carlisle
A homeowner said that there is a large law enforcement presence behind his property on the 400 block of Central Avenue near gravel pits.
Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond to resume Friday morning
CARLISLE — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a pond at a quarry just off Central Avenue is to resume using sonar at first light Friday morning, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane told News Center 7. A reported witness described the aircraft as a glider.
Medical emergency ends in single-vehicle crash in Greene County
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Greene County — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in the area of Wilmington Dayton Road and Lytle Ferry Road in Greene County. According to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver suffered a medical issue. The...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
DPD: 12 arrested in countywide car theft operation
The Dayton Police worked with several agencies on Tuesday including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Springboro PD, Kettering PD, State Highway Patrol, Trotwood PD and Butler Township PD.
2 vehicle crash causes lane closure, slow traffic on Thursday
ODOT camera shows slowdown from crash at I-75 SB, just past West Carrollton.
UPDATE: Missing Beavercreek man found safe
BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE: 11 a.m. Dustin Colwell, who was reported missing in Beavercreek last night, has been found safe, a spokesperson for the Beavercreek Police Department confirmed. INITIAL REPORT:. The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered man. >>1 man flown to hospital with...
Southbound I-75 in Miami County reopens after overturned semi causes several-hour closure
MIAMI COUNTY — Lanes have reopened on Interstate 75 in Miami County after an overturned semi caused lanes to be closed for several hours. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-75 SB near mile marker 84. Video...
thepostathens.com
OUPD collects marijuana in Bromley Hall, Sheriff’s Office assists wrong-way driver on US 33
The Ohio University Police Department reported possession of marijuana in Bromley Hall on Monday. The department collected the drug and marked it for destruction. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 N Plains Road, located in The Plains, after receiving a report of a trespasser.
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
1017thepoint.com
LIBERTY POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN CRASH
(Liberty, IN)--In Liberty, a police officer was involved in an accident Tuesday night. It happened at around 8 o’clock at the intersection of College Corner Avenue and Seminary Street. According to scanner traffic, the officer’s vehicle was struck while he was stopped at the intersection. The other driver was reportedly non-verbal and was taken to a hospital. That driver’s identity and extent of injuries has not been released. The officer was not injured. The Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Record-Herald
Authorities further investigating woman’s death
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
Comments / 0