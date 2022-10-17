(Liberty, IN)--In Liberty, a police officer was involved in an accident Tuesday night. It happened at around 8 o’clock at the intersection of College Corner Avenue and Seminary Street. According to scanner traffic, the officer’s vehicle was struck while he was stopped at the intersection. The other driver was reportedly non-verbal and was taken to a hospital. That driver’s identity and extent of injuries has not been released. The officer was not injured. The Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.

LIBERTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO