Clinton County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Missing Beavercreek man found safe

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE: 11 a.m. Dustin Colwell, who was reported missing in Beavercreek last night, has been found safe, a spokesperson for the Beavercreek Police Department confirmed. INITIAL REPORT:. The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered man. >>1 man flown to hospital with...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

LIBERTY POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN CRASH

(Liberty, IN)--In Liberty, a police officer was involved in an accident Tuesday night. It happened at around 8 o’clock at the intersection of College Corner Avenue and Seminary Street. According to scanner traffic, the officer’s vehicle was struck while he was stopped at the intersection. The other driver was reportedly non-verbal and was taken to a hospital. That driver’s identity and extent of injuries has not been released. The officer was not injured. The Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.
LIBERTY, IN
Fox 19

Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Authorities further investigating woman’s death

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WILMINGTON, OH

