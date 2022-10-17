Another Marijuana Firm Dumps A NY Cannabis Deal: Analyst Reveals Future Acquisition Targets And Their M&A Outlook

Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
'Super-sized' Cannabis-Infused Beverages, Jones Soda Launches New Mary Jones In 16-Ounce Can
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
BYND Cannasoft One Step Closer To Obtaining Full License For Medical Cannabis Without Direct Contact In Israel
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND received initial approval to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact with the substance from the Medical Cannabis Unit at the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel. Cannasoft received this initial approval as part of the process to obtain a full license that allows trading in medical cannabis products through an agreement with a licensed cannabis grower in Israel. Cannasoft is in the final stage of obtaining the full license.
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
The Perils Of Delta-8 THC And Other 'Hemp' Products That Get You High: Why Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Products Can Be Dangerous
The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA), a trade group representing hundreds of companies participating in the United States’ largest regulated cannabis market, has released a white paper entitled “Pandora’s Box: The Dangers of a National, Unregulated, Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoid Market.”. The document details the dangers associated with...
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
U.S. Reps Visit Colombia As Cannabis Legalization Moves Forward Under New Government
After the Colombian House of Representatives approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, a U.S. congressional delegation visited. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chairman, was one of the congressmen who were part of the Colombia trip. Others were Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), and Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Unions Growing Stronger In Cannabis Industry With Curaleaf Dispensary Joining The Ranks
Employees at Curaleaf’s CURLF Edgewater, NJ., dispensary have voted to organize as members of United Food and Commercial Workers. The Curaleaf location in Edgewater originally served only medical marijuana patients, but now also serves the adult use market. Nationally, Curaleaf operates 134 local dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites across 22 states.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
Cathie Wood Remains Skeptical Of Auto Debt: 'Decline In Used Car Prices Could Be Worse If...'
Cathie Wood, Founder of ARK Investment Management, reiterated her skepticism on auto debt saying a shift to electric vehicles could worsen the already declining used car prices. “Disruptive innovation/Deflation: The year-over-year decline in used car prices could be worse than -23% if the shift to electric vehicles is as rapid...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
The Top Dangers Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Workers Face
For the past few weeks, the eyes of much of the cannabis industry have been affixed on the tragic death of an employee at a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The incident occurred at a Trulieve facility in January, but only in October did the state’s Cannabis...
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
The Flowr Corp. Files An Order For Creditor Protection Under The Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) and it subsidiaries, The Flowr Group Inc., The Flowr Canada Holdings ULC and Terrace Global Inc. (collectively the “Flowr Group”) reported Thursday it will submit an application for an order for creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
