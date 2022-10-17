School District of Beloit announces new superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent.

The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District. Four finalists for the position were named last month.

On Monday, Board of Education President Sean Leavy announced that Garrison was offered the job and accepted. He will be recommended for the job at Tuesday’s Human Resource committee meeting, where the Board will formally vote on his hiring.

Garrison began his teaching career as a Social Studies teacher in Milwaukee.

He has also served as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee and as Assistant Principal at Wauwatosa East High School. In 2015, he became the Wauwatosa School District’s Director of Equity, Student and Family Services. In 2020 he left to become the Director of Teaching and Learning for the Brown Deer School District.

