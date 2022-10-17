Read full article on original website
Manor Heights Students Donate to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
The Natrona County School District announced in a press release that students from Manor Height Elementary donated over 2,500 pounds to the Wyoming Food For Thought Project and the Unaccompanied Student Initiative. The Food Bag Program, which is part of the Wyoming Food for Thought Program, is a year-round program...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening
Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM. The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102. It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:. A grazing table from Graze & Gather Casper. Treats...
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween
It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue
One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
Thrilling & Exciting News For Kids Living In Natrona County
She's been a part of country music longer than many of us have been alive and she's one of the most well know women in the world. Dolly built an empire and is a truly the most inspirational, business savvy, talented and down to earth woman. She does great things for so many, including kids across the world.
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance
Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
Natrona School Board Interviews: Porambo and Studer
This is the third article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Joseph Porambo, who has been a restaurant manager for a few decades and is a grandfather of two kids that have recently entered public school, said he's worried about the safety of students and the curriculum being taught.
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
Casper Council Approves Utility Bill Change, Increasing Payments Made With Credit and Debit Cards
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council approved by consent resolution a change to the way the city processes payments received from credit and debit cards. Specifically, while the city has been paying an extra 1.3% for credit card processing from payments it receives, the city will now be passing that cost onto the consumer through a 2.95% fee on any transaction where people pay with a credit or debit card.
(OPINION) Letter: Consider a ‘yes’ vote for Amendment A
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. Over the past year, I have...
Council authorizes City of Casper to stop absorbing card service fees when residents pay utility bills
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council passed a resolution authorizing the city to transition to a new service fee model when residents use credit or debit cards to make utility payments. The city will transition away from absorbing credit and debit card service fees when residents...
Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Any Way You WON IT: Win Tickets to Journey & Toto in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area
Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed
The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
