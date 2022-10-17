ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue

One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
Natrona School Board Interviews: Porambo and Studer

This is the third article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Joseph Porambo, who has been a restaurant manager for a few decades and is a grandfather of two kids that have recently entered public school, said he's worried about the safety of students and the curriculum being taught.
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
Casper Council Approves Utility Bill Change, Increasing Payments Made With Credit and Debit Cards

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council approved by consent resolution a change to the way the city processes payments received from credit and debit cards. Specifically, while the city has been paying an extra 1.3% for credit card processing from payments it receives, the city will now be passing that cost onto the consumer through a 2.95% fee on any transaction where people pay with a credit or debit card.
(OPINION) Letter: Consider a ‘yes’ vote for Amendment A

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. Over the past year, I have...
Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area

Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions

CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed

The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
