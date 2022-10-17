The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!

CASPER, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO