tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT.
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Hangman Page Following AEW Dynamite Concussion
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was set to conclude with a highly-anticipated World Championship Match between the defending champion, Jon Moxley, and challenger, "Hangman" Adam Page. But the match fans were watching with bated breath would never get into its final act after a lariat from Mox struck "Hangman," sending him to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page, leading to an immediate stoppage of the bout. The former AEW World Champion was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since AEW's statement confirming the severity of Page's injury, additional updates have been scarce, but the latest from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer paints a positive picture regarding Page's status. "Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation," Meltzer wrote this afternoon.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Results (10/18): AEW World Championship Match, Dalton Castle Challenges Chris Jericho
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for October 18, 2022!. Tonight is a special Tuesday edition of the show which will see AEW go head-to-head with "WWE NXT," and because of that Tony Khan has stacked the card, with four championship matches set to take place. This includes the main event which will see the AEW World Championship be defended as Jon Moxley puts the title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW May Counter Finn Balor And The OC On WWE NXT With Fellow Bullet Club Member
AEW and WWE are loading up for Tuesday night's head-to-head matchup between "Dynamite" and "NXT." On one side, WWE is bringing in several main roster names, former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and, perhaps Finn Balor as well for "NXT." It would thus be only natural for AEW to counter with a Bullet Club member of its own.
ComicBook
AEW's Tony Khan Provides Major Ring of Honor Update, Comments on Chris Jericho's Contract Extension
AEW announced on Tuesday that current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho had signed a three-year contract extension with the company that will see his backstage leadership role explained. Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated shortly after the news broke and commented on Jericho agreeing to remain with the company for at least a few more years. Jericho was one of AEW's earliest signings when it launched in 2019 and was its first AEW World Champion.
itrwrestling.com
What Really Happened During Backstage Fight Between Brock Lesnar & Chris Jericho?
Brock Lesnar is notoriously a difficult man to work with, with numerous stories having surfaced of varying backstage fiascos. Even as recently as this past July, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ is reported to have walked out of a SmackDown broadcast mere hours before it went on-air upon learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
iheart.com
Major Update On Chris Jericho's Future With AEW
Professional wrestling legend and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho has reportedly signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will run through December 2025, according to an exclusive report from Variety.com. Jericho, 51, will also reportedly take on increased behind the scenes responsibilities with the company,...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Comments On Decision To Re-Sign With AEW
Chris Jericho's decision this week to re-up with AEW for another three years appears to have been an easy one, telling Variety that extending his contract was a no-brainer. "I guess the simple answer is 'Why not?'" Jericho commented to the trade publication. "Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It's tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I've been here since day one, and there's really no reason not to be here continuing forward."
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
Konnan Says Kenny Omega Couldn't Send In A Promo For AAA Triplemania XXX Due To Current Legal Issues
Konnan tried to get Kenny Omega involved in AAA Triplemania XXX. At AAA Triplemania XXX, Konnan had a very busy night. Not only was he attacked by The Vipers, but he would later come back out to get his revenge. He also confirmed that he was the new head of talent relations for AAA Lucha Libre and there is one specific talent that he wanted to be involved in the event that couldn't be because of legal issues.
itrwrestling.com
More Details On Chris Jericho’s New AEW Deal Revealed
On October 18th it was announced that Chris Jericho had signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. The official press release stated that Jericho had put pen to paper on a new deal which would see him stay with the company until December 2025 while taking on an expanded role as a producer and creative advisor.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Change To Karl Anderson's Upcoming IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Defense
For a brief moment following New Japan Pro-Wrestling's retweet of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallow's return to WWE, it appeared as though both companies might be to form some working relationship between one another — or at least one that would allow Anderson to fulfill any outstanding NJPW dates he might have as the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson. Then the Good Brothers were announced as part of a match at WWE Crown Jewel, taking place on the very same day as NJPW's "Battle Autumn," where Anderson had previously been announced to defend his title against Hikuleo, and suddenly all bets were off and a lot of confusion was on.
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s Response to AEW All Out Fallout
Dave Meltzer isn’t the blind champion praising AEW and ignoring its flaws that many people have accused him of being. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer criticized Tony Khan’s response – or to be precise, his lack thereof – to the whole All Out controversy.
