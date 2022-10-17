Gerrit Cole calls Josh Naylor's baby-rocking celebration 'cute'

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

You've got to give Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole credit: He didn't let Josh Naylor's outlandish home run celebration get the better of him.

The Cleveland Guardians DH launched a solo shot off of Cole in Sunday's game and proceeded to mimic rocking a baby as he rounded the bases. As teammate Triston McKenzie recently revealed, Naylor makes the gesture as a symbol for "owning" pitchers he has taken yard.

In addition to being applauded for taking the high road, Cole is still receiving kudos for his strong performance on the mound in Sunday's elimination game. He only allowed two earned runs and struck out eight before the bullpen took over and kept Cleveland from scoring another run.

The ALDS series now returns to Yankee Stadium for a decisive Game 5 on Monday evening.