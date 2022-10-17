ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
HOLLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Half a Million Bulbs To Be Planted For Next Year’s Tulip Time

It takes a lot of work to prepare for Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan. Planting has begun for over half a million bulbs to go in the ground by Thanksgiving. Tulip Time will return to the city of Holland from May 6 through May 14 in 2023. There is a lot of preparation for a festival of this size that is not counting the tulips themselves which is another big project all in itself.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!

Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?

GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

There’s An Entire Skatepark Inside Lakeview Square Mall In Battle Creek

I don't know how I missed this but there is an entire skate park and skate shop inside Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. I guess with so many stores closing in the mall, it may have worked to benefit the owners of Battleground Skate Park, who have their own shop directly connected to the park, which itself is a non-profit youth center. There are no owners. It's run by a board of volunteer directors and the shop sales help to support keeping the park open but no one makes any profit.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy