Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront
A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
Queer-Owned Beauty Bar Opens To Help Grand Rapids Residents Share Their Inner Beauty With The World
The west side of Grand Rapids has upgraded in an inclusive way!. Located at 940 West Fulton Street, BLND Beauty Bar (pronunced blend) has officially opened its door to help share Grand Rapids residents' inner with the world. The owners, Jess Carae and Ris Ma are challenging the stuffy idea...
Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
Brewhouse, bank coming to Shops at Centerpoint on 28th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction has begun on a new restaurant and bank at the entrance to the Shops at Centerpoint shopping center in Grand Rapids. It will be located at 3445 28th St. SE, in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location near East Beltline Avenue SE.
Grand Rapids restaurant, credited with helping transform downtown area, celebrates 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant that helped transform downtown Grand Rapids in the 1990's is celebrating it's silver anniversary!. Bistro Bella Vita opened in 1997, offering French and Italian cuisine. It was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
localspins.com
Musicians, fans, friends mourn and pay tribute to Grand Rapids drummer Bill Vits
‘He made the world a better place.’ Grand Rapids drummer Bill Vits had a huge impact on musicians, fans and students. His death has sparked loving memorials to this local icon. Grand Rapids drummer and percussionist Bill Vits’ last communication with me said so much about the man, the...
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The churches meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Half a Million Bulbs To Be Planted For Next Year’s Tulip Time
It takes a lot of work to prepare for Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan. Planting has begun for over half a million bulbs to go in the ground by Thanksgiving. Tulip Time will return to the city of Holland from May 6 through May 14 in 2023. There is a lot of preparation for a festival of this size that is not counting the tulips themselves which is another big project all in itself.
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!
Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
Lowell woman tries to get money back after contractor never builds shed
The contractor, Jesus Banuelos, told FOX 17 it sounded like a scam but denied knowing the homeowner, Cynthia Stephens, who hopes to get her money back.
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming to West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snowballs too, but eventually, we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and sidewalks.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?
GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
There’s An Entire Skatepark Inside Lakeview Square Mall In Battle Creek
I don't know how I missed this but there is an entire skate park and skate shop inside Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. I guess with so many stores closing in the mall, it may have worked to benefit the owners of Battleground Skate Park, who have their own shop directly connected to the park, which itself is a non-profit youth center. There are no owners. It's run by a board of volunteer directors and the shop sales help to support keeping the park open but no one makes any profit.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
People report illness after eating at Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating three reports from people who claim they became ill after attending an event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Kathryn Clare Drye, of Hamilton, says she attended the Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel on Saturday...
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0