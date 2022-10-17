Santa Cruz got the chance to chat with legendary team rider Steve Alba (father of Frog founding tadpole Jesse) about this little hole-in-the-wall called Mt. Baldy Pipeline, one of the world’s best-known—and best-hidden—spots. In the brand’s latest video, you get to ride along with him as he tells the “hole” truth about his history at Baldy. FYI: The first time you go there, it will seem like the Roadrunner is playing a trick on you, but there really IS a hole in the wall. Watch Salba’s history lesson, which was posted on YouTube (ironic), above!

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO