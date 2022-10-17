Read full article on original website
Watch Thaynan Costa In ‘Killdeboss’ Part
Lisbon, Portugal’s Thaynan Costa has been getting a lot of exposure over the past 6 or 7 years for his loosey-goosey style—he turned pro for Enjoi in 2017—and if you thought his approach was casual before, wait until you see him in his new part ‘Killdeboss.’ It seems wrong to call Costa’s style “lazy,” but there’s something special about people who can make skating seem so unpremeditated—like he rolled out of bed and decided get some clips before breakfast.
Steve Alba Shares The Story Behind Historic Mt. Baldy Pipeline
Santa Cruz got the chance to chat with legendary team rider Steve Alba (father of Frog founding tadpole Jesse) about this little hole-in-the-wall called Mt. Baldy Pipeline, one of the world’s best-known—and best-hidden—spots. In the brand’s latest video, you get to ride along with him as he tells the “hole” truth about his history at Baldy. FYI: The first time you go there, it will seem like the Roadrunner is playing a trick on you, but there really IS a hole in the wall. Watch Salba’s history lesson, which was posted on YouTube (ironic), above!
Thunder Teams Up With Frog In New Edit
Thunder Trucks teamed up with Frog riders Nick Michel and Evan Wasser for a new edit, and it’s vibey as fuck. Also, quick biology fact for you: Frogs are pescatarian because they only wanna film fisheye clips. Check out the video, filmed by Chris Milic and Daniel Dent, above!
Must Watch: Orchard Skateshop’s ‘The Trail’
Boston’s Orchard skateshop dropped a banger a few days ago called ‘The Trail’ and it’s a must-watch. Everything from the skating to the sound design is fantastic, and the video definitely has one of the most intriguing intros of the year. The shop calls it “a short film about granite, brick, and mortar,” but we just call it dope as fuck. (Unlike Boston’s street grid, ‘The Trail’ actually makes a lot of sense.) Watch the video above and thank Kevin “Leeroy” Madden for pulling it all together!
