Parkland, FL

Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Trump news – live: Steve Bannon receives jail sentence as Jan 6 panel ‘struggles’ to serve Trump subpoena

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty for criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. Meanwhile, the select committee is reportedly struggling to serve Donald Trump with its subpoena for his testimony because it cannot find a lawyer to receive it.According to reports, several of Mr Trump’s legal representatives have told investigators they are...

