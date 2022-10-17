Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
KGUN 9
Dolly Parton Becomes One Of Few Celebs To Earn Carnegie Medal Of Philanthropy
Last week, Dolly Parton added another accolade to her long list of accomplishments. The 76-year-old entertainment icon was honored with the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. The Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy is awarded to extraordinary individuals who have dedicated their private wealth to the public good. In order to be...
KGUN 9
Lay's goes lux with $1,800 Balenciaga purse
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — High fashion brand Balenciaga is debuting a purse in collaboration with Frito-Lay, highlighting the Lay's chip brand. At $1,800, this bad will definitely "chip away" at a buyer's pocket book. Balenciaga recently debuted the chip bag at fashion week in Paris as part of its...
96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Seen Giving Money To Homeless People Once Again
Dick Van Dyke may be 96 years old but that doesn’t mean he’s sitting at home all the time. Dick was seen out in Los Angeles recently, handing out $5 bills to homeless people in the area. Dick has been seen giving out money from time to time and has always been there to help those in need.
19 Jokes About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
Some of these may be harsh, but they aren't completely off base.
Comments / 0