ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
KGUN 9

Lay's goes lux with $1,800 Balenciaga purse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — High fashion brand Balenciaga is debuting a purse in collaboration with Frito-Lay, highlighting the Lay's chip brand. At $1,800, this bad will definitely "chip away" at a buyer's pocket book. Balenciaga recently debuted the chip bag at fashion week in Paris as part of its...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy