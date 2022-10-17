Kansas men’s basketball ranked No. 5 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The college basketball season is just around the corner and the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to defend their title.

In the Associated Press’s Top 25 poll for the preseason, the 2022 champions are ranked No. 5, tied with the Baylor Bears.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels 2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 3. Houston Cougars 4. Kentucky Wildcats T-5. Kansas Jayhawks T-5. Baylor Bears 7. Duke Blue Devils 8. UCLA Bruins 9. Creighton Bluejays 10. Arkansas Razorbacks 11. Tennessee Volunteers 12. Texas Longhorns 13. Indiana Hoosiers 14. TCU Horned Frogs 15. Auburn Tigers 16. Villanova Wildcats 17. Arizona Wildcats 18. Virginia Cavaliers 19. San Diego State Aztecs 20. Alabama Crimson Tide 21. Oregon Ducks 22. Michigan Wolverines 23. Illinois Fighting Illini 24. Dayton Flyers 25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

On Friday, the Jayhawks ushered in the new basketball season with Late Night at the Phog where they unveiled their 2022 NCAA Championship banner.

The Jayhawks will be without several key contributors from their championship run, with the likes of Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack going on to play at the next level.

Kansas will host Pittsburg State in an exhibition match on November 3 and will begin non-conference play against Omaha in Lawrence on November 7.

