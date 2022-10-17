ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Kanye West partners with accused rapist to hand out ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts to homeless

Kanye West’s team handed out shirts with the words “White Lives Matter” to homeless people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row on Sunday night (October 16). A video posted by Ian Connor, who is a stylist and associate of West, shows the handout taking place (as reported by Rolling Stone), with a voice in the background stating “courtesy of Kanye West”. Connor has previously been accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women.
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Details “Nightmare Scenarios,” “Intrusive Thoughts” in “Anti-Hero” Music Video

Taylor Swift’s insecurities and fears are coming to life in the music video, which Swift is calling a “music movie,” for her song “Anti-Hero,” from her new Midnights album. In the video released to coincide with her new album, Swift can be seen running from the ghosts of her past as she is continuously confronted by what appears to be her Hollywood alter ego and a “giant monster-on-a-hill” persona. In varied moments, Swift could be seen wearing a “Vote for me, for everything” pin, stepping on a scale which reads “fat” and taking notes as her persona teaches her that...
NME

Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville says he wishes Bam Margera would “get well”

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has said he wishes his former co-star Bam Margera would “get well”. Following a public falling out with Margera, Knoxville has said he still loves him and hopes he receives treatment for substance abuse. “I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and...
NME

Netflix announces new thriller K-drama written by ‘Train To Busan’, ‘Hellbound’ director

Netflix announced an upcoming thriller Korean series, The Bequeathed, to be written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (October 18) that Netflix had decided to produce the brand-new series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The streaming platform also announced the casting of actors Kim Hyun-joo (Trolley, Love All Play) and Park Hee-soon (A Model Family, My Name) in lead roles for The Bequeathed. Details about the series’ premiere date on Netflix have yet to be shared by the platform.
NME

Watch the sci-fi-inspired trailer for Yungblud’s short film ‘Mars’

Yungblud has shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars – you can watch it below. The film is based on the Doncaster artist’s 2020 track of the same name, which appears on his second studio album ‘Weird!’. Set in the north of England,...
IndieWire

‘Wendell & Wild’: How Henry Selick’s Jordan Peele Team-Up Redefines Stop-Motion Animation

. After 13 years in the wilderness following “Coraline” and the ill-fated passion project “The Shadow King,” Henry Selick returns to form with “Wendell & Wild.” It’s an afro-punk celebration made in collaboration with Jordan Peele (“Nope”) that redefines stop-motion animation with a 2D aesthetic and more experimental approach. The Netflix Oscar contender follows Black teenage orphan Kat (Lyric Ross), who makes a bargain with demon siblings Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) to bring her parents back to life. Selick’s admiration for Key and Peele’s eponymous sketch-comedy series led to their involvement, with Peele taking an active role as producer and...
NME

The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness

20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
NME

Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary

Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
NME

Anna Faris accuses ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman of harassment on film set

Anna Faris has accused late director Ivan Reitman of abusive behaviour on the set of 2006 romantic comedy film, My Super Ex-Girlfriend. In the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the actor described the director’s “reign of terror” while filming, claiming Reitman “slapped [her] ass” in public and left her “angry, hurt and humiliated” after she showed up to set late due to a wardrobe mishap.
NME

Alex Turner tells us about Arctic Monkeys’ ‘505’ going viral on TikTok

Alex Turner has spoken about Arctic Monkeys‘ 2007 song ‘505’ finding “a new life” among younger fans. The track, which appears on the band’s second album ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, recently enjoyed viral success on TikTok. It’s also the third most popular Monkeys tune on Spotify at the time of writing (behind ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from 2013’s ‘AM’).
NME

Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour

Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.

