NME
Ed Sheeran had “already started” writing James Bond theme when he was replaced by Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran has said he’d already “started writing” the theme song for No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish. Back in 2019, Sheeran’s manager revealed that the star had met James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli two years prior to discuss penning the official track for the most recent film in the hit spy franchise.
NME
The real-life Broaddus family won’t watch ‘The Watcher’: “The trailer was traumatising enough”
The real Broaddus family reportedly has no interest in watching The Watcher, the new Netflix horror series from Ryan Murphy. The series, which stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, gives a fictional account of a real-life couple who were terrorised by an anonymous stalker, shortly after moving into their dream home in New Jersey.
NME
Kanye West partners with accused rapist to hand out ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts to homeless
Kanye West’s team handed out shirts with the words “White Lives Matter” to homeless people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row on Sunday night (October 16). A video posted by Ian Connor, who is a stylist and associate of West, shows the handout taking place (as reported by Rolling Stone), with a voice in the background stating “courtesy of Kanye West”. Connor has previously been accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women.
NME
Kanye West calls Piers Morgan “a Karen” during interview about his antisemitic comments
Kanye West has accused Piers Morgan of being “a Karen” during a new interview about the former’s recent slew of antisemitic comments. The rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his remarks, while he had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended earlier this month after sharing antisemitic posts on the platforms.
NME
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s daughter “hasn’t been able to sleep” since Netflix show released
The daughter of one of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims has said she “hasn’t been able to sleep” since the Netflix series was released. Tatiana Banks, whose father was Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man who was murdered by Dahmer on April 7, 1991, recently spoke out about the new series from Ryan Murphy called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Taylor Swift Details “Nightmare Scenarios,” “Intrusive Thoughts” in “Anti-Hero” Music Video
Taylor Swift’s insecurities and fears are coming to life in the music video, which Swift is calling a “music movie,” for her song “Anti-Hero,” from her new Midnights album. In the video released to coincide with her new album, Swift can be seen running from the ghosts of her past as she is continuously confronted by what appears to be her Hollywood alter ego and a “giant monster-on-a-hill” persona. In varied moments, Swift could be seen wearing a “Vote for me, for everything” pin, stepping on a scale which reads “fat” and taking notes as her persona teaches her that...
NME
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton details past struggles with alcohol abuse and rehab
Tom Felton has opened up about his past struggles with alcohol abuse and rehab. The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, revealed that he began “drinking to escape” and spent much of his 20s in bars, noting that his troubles often spilled into his professional life.
NME
Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville says he wishes Bam Margera would “get well”
Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has said he wishes his former co-star Bam Margera would “get well”. Following a public falling out with Margera, Knoxville has said he still loves him and hopes he receives treatment for substance abuse. “I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and...
NME
Netflix announces new thriller K-drama written by ‘Train To Busan’, ‘Hellbound’ director
Netflix announced an upcoming thriller Korean series, The Bequeathed, to be written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (October 18) that Netflix had decided to produce the brand-new series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The streaming platform also announced the casting of actors Kim Hyun-joo (Trolley, Love All Play) and Park Hee-soon (A Model Family, My Name) in lead roles for The Bequeathed. Details about the series’ premiere date on Netflix have yet to be shared by the platform.
NME
Watch the sci-fi-inspired trailer for Yungblud’s short film ‘Mars’
Yungblud has shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars – you can watch it below. The film is based on the Doncaster artist’s 2020 track of the same name, which appears on his second studio album ‘Weird!’. Set in the north of England,...
NME
Laurence Fishburne says ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ “wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be”
Laurence Fishburne has shared his thoughts on The Matrix Resurrections, saying it “wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be”. The actor, who played Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy, was one of the main stars who was not involved in the fourth outing. Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a variation of Morpheus in the sequel, directed by Lana Wachowski.
‘Wendell & Wild’: How Henry Selick’s Jordan Peele Team-Up Redefines Stop-Motion Animation
. After 13 years in the wilderness following “Coraline” and the ill-fated passion project “The Shadow King,” Henry Selick returns to form with “Wendell & Wild.” It’s an afro-punk celebration made in collaboration with Jordan Peele (“Nope”) that redefines stop-motion animation with a 2D aesthetic and more experimental approach. The Netflix Oscar contender follows Black teenage orphan Kat (Lyric Ross), who makes a bargain with demon siblings Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) to bring her parents back to life. Selick’s admiration for Key and Peele’s eponymous sketch-comedy series led to their involvement, with Peele taking an active role as producer and...
NME
Fans spot Janet Jackson reference in new Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’
Fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach‘. In the song, which is taken from Swift’s new album ‘Midnights‘, the pop star and Del Rey sing the line, “Now I’m all for you like Janet”, together.
NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
NME
Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
NME
Geena Davis used advice from Dustin Hoffman to shut down Jack Nicholson’s advances
Geena Davis has shared that she used advice from Dustin Hoffman to shut down a sexual advance from Jack Nicholson. Davis, who starred in the 1982 romantic comedy Tootsie opposite Hoffman, revealed that her former co-star gave her advice that helped her deal with the encounter. Speaking in an interview...
NME
Anna Faris accuses ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman of harassment on film set
Anna Faris has accused late director Ivan Reitman of abusive behaviour on the set of 2006 romantic comedy film, My Super Ex-Girlfriend. In the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the actor described the director’s “reign of terror” while filming, claiming Reitman “slapped [her] ass” in public and left her “angry, hurt and humiliated” after she showed up to set late due to a wardrobe mishap.
NME
Alex Turner tells us about Arctic Monkeys’ ‘505’ going viral on TikTok
Alex Turner has spoken about Arctic Monkeys‘ 2007 song ‘505’ finding “a new life” among younger fans. The track, which appears on the band’s second album ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, recently enjoyed viral success on TikTok. It’s also the third most popular Monkeys tune on Spotify at the time of writing (behind ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from 2013’s ‘AM’).
NME
Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour
Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.
NME
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
