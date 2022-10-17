The Detroit Red Wings will have a bit of black in their 2022 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The league and adidas on Thursday revealed all 32 jerseys for this season. The Red Wings’ uniform is red with four black stripes across the jersey as well as black stripes on the sleeves, pants, socks, gloves and helmet for the what the league called “a seamless look.” It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary jersey with “DETROIT” across the front, which was inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.

