MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
MLive.com
Lalonde: Red Wings have ‘winnable roster’ despite key absences
DETROIT – Losing two of their top three offensive players long-term is a significant blow for the Detroit Red Wings. But they are better equipped to handle it this season due to a deeper roster. After the club revealed on Monday that Tyler Bertuzzi (broken hand) is out four-to-six...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA, the league and the players association announced Wednesday in a joint statement. Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 9 area football schedule
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season and there are many great games across Metro Detroit to close it out. Before getting into the Metro Detroit football schedule for Week 9, let’s take a look at the results from the latest Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks prediction, spread and odds for Friday, 10/21
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their season with two wins and an overtime loss, and they’ll try their best to keep...
MLive.com
Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League
Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams ‘turned the corner,’ Lions believe he’ll play this season
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions came out the other side of their bye still down two starting receivers. Sounds like Jameson Williams won’t be coming to the rescue anytime soon, either. The rookie wideout once said he hoped to be ready in time for training camp. Now in...
MLive.com
Red Wings, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
The Detroit Red Wings will have a bit of black in their 2022 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The league and adidas on Thursday revealed all 32 jerseys for this season. The Red Wings’ uniform is red with four black stripes across the jersey as well as black stripes on the sleeves, pants, socks, gloves and helmet for the what the league called “a seamless look.” It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary jersey with “DETROIT” across the front, which was inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.
MLive.com
DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds among whopping 9 players not practicing coming out of bye
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions said the bye week came at the perfect time for them. By the looks of it, they could go for another one. Starting receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds were among a whopping nine players not participating in practice on Wednesday, Detroit’s first since the bye. Edge rusher Charles Harris (groin), left tackle Taylor Decker, swing tackle Matt Nelson (calf), defensive lineman Michael Brockers (unknown), linebacker Chris Board (knee), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (unknown) and gunner Bobby Price (unknown) also were out as preparations began for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
MLive.com
New Tigers president Scott Harris: ‘We’re off to an excellent start’
New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from much since his introductory press conference nearly a month ago. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. And those within the organization have seen him quite a bit.
MLive.com
Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave amid investigation of misconduct
The Detroit Pistons have placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while investigating an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a female former employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. Murphy, 50, was promoted to assistant GM in June after being hired in March 2021 as president and general manager...
MLive.com
WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift’s return to Detroit Lions is imminent
ALLEN PARK -- While Jameson Williams remains a long away from suiting up, help is still on the way for the Detroit Lions offense. Star running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and says he’s trending toward playing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m pushing...
