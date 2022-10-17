ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teens with chronic conditions face challenges and risks when they age out of pediatric rheumatology care

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Benefit of opioids prescribed in the emergency department remains unclear

A systematic review of 42 academic research articles has found that the risk-benefit balance of using opioids to treat musculoskeletal pain in the emergency department (ED) setting remains unclear. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Opioid analgesics are commonly administered in EDs to manage pain and may...
MedicalXpress

Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress

Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers

A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
MedicalXpress

Shorter sleep in later life linked to higher risk of multiple diseases

Getting less than five hours of sleep in mid-to-late life could be linked to an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The research, published in PLOS Medicine, analyzed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than...
MedicalXpress

COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'

Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MedicalXpress

Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger

Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
MedicalXpress

Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress

Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate

If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
MedicalXpress

Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors not tied to alzheimer disease risk

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors seem not to be associated with a reduced risk for Alzheimer disease and related dementia, according to a study published online Oct. 4 in Brain Communications. Rishi J. Desai, Ph.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues compared the incidence of...
MedicalXpress

Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
MedicalXpress

Gender-specific differences in the progression of rheumatoid arthritis discovered

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic joint inflammation that leads to functional impairment in many sufferers. There are gender-specific differences in the emergence and development of this disease. Researchers at the Leibniz Research Center for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have therefore examined...
MedicalXpress

New insights into lithium's effectiveness for bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder, a neuropsychiatric condition that includes manic and depressive episodes, affects about 1% of the population and is strongly influenced by genetics. About half of patients respond very well to lithium salts as a therapy, and treatment responsiveness also depends on genetics. Researchers still have little idea of how lithium works to stabilize mood, but, similar to other anti-depressants, it stimulates proliferation of adult neural progenitor cells (NPC), perhaps leading to the birth of new neurons. Now, a new study identifies a specific gene that seems to regulate NPC proliferation in response to lithium.
MedicalXpress

Adjusting diet can help women through menopause

Altering diet can reduce unfavorable health changes associated with menopause such as blood sugar control and cholesterol levels. The research, published in eBioMedicine, is from PREDICT which is the largest study of its kind and explores menopause affects day-to-day metabolism. The study involved scientists from King's, the personalized nutrition company ZOE, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Massachusetts General Hospital.
MedicalXpress

Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the US

Women in the U.S. are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal death (high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis), say experts in The BMJ today. Rebecca Lawn at Harvard School of Public Health and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy