Teens with chronic conditions face challenges and risks when they age out of pediatric rheumatology care

Bipolar disorder, a neuropsychiatric condition that includes manic and depressive episodes, affects about 1% of the population and is strongly influenced by genetics. About half of patients respond very well to lithium salts as a therapy, and treatment responsiveness also depends on genetics. Researchers still have little idea of how lithium works to stabilize mood, but, similar to other anti-depressants, it stimulates proliferation of adult neural progenitor cells (NPC), perhaps leading to the birth of new neurons. Now, a new study identifies a specific gene that seems to regulate NPC proliferation in response to lithium.

