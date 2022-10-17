Kid-ing with Kayla (WISH) — Online grocery orders may be one of the best things to happen for parents of young children. WISH-TV Special Content Creator Kayla Sullivan said bringing her toddler into the store for grocery shopping is a struggle. He typically doesn’t want to be there or asks for things she doesn’t want to buy the whole time. However, ordering groceries on the internet isn’t perfect. What you gain in convenience, you may lose in getting what you actually wanted from the store.

17 HOURS AGO