Mobile grocery order pros, woes

Kid-ing with Kayla (WISH) — Online grocery orders may be one of the best things to happen for parents of young children. WISH-TV Special Content Creator Kayla Sullivan said bringing her toddler into the store for grocery shopping is a struggle. He typically doesn’t want to be there or asks for things she doesn’t want to buy the whole time. However, ordering groceries on the internet isn’t perfect. What you gain in convenience, you may lose in getting what you actually wanted from the store.
This Week in Business: Jane King discusses Producer Price Index

Jane King is a Business Journalist who joined us from the NASDAQ to discuss the recent producer price index. The Producer Price Index is what businesses pay for raw materials, and they usually turn into consumer prices down the road as businesses pass on higher costs. There is an average of 8.5% increase year over year.
Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. U.S. home sales dropped for an eighth straight month in September. The slowdown in the market is expected to continue as mortgage rates approach 7%, up from about 3% a year earlier. Airlines push...
