Mobile grocery order pros, woes
Kid-ing with Kayla (WISH) — Online grocery orders may be one of the best things to happen for parents of young children. WISH-TV Special Content Creator Kayla Sullivan said bringing her toddler into the store for grocery shopping is a struggle. He typically doesn’t want to be there or asks for things she doesn’t want to buy the whole time. However, ordering groceries on the internet isn’t perfect. What you gain in convenience, you may lose in getting what you actually wanted from the store.
After the Bell: Tax bracket change; Crude oil sell off; BMW investment; stores on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New IRS tax rules mean your paycheck could be bigger next year. The IRS will adjust its tax brackets for 2023, meaning you could get more take-home pay. Lower tax rates. 2023 wages will be subjected to lower tax rates that they were this year, and...
This Week in Business: Jane King discusses Producer Price Index
Jane King is a Business Journalist who joined us from the NASDAQ to discuss the recent producer price index. The Producer Price Index is what businesses pay for raw materials, and they usually turn into consumer prices down the road as businesses pass on higher costs. There is an average of 8.5% increase year over year.
After the Bell: Home sales down; American Airlines ends first class; employee disengagement
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Mortgage rates are soaring, now around 7% and that means home sales just fell for the eighth straight month, for the longest slump since 2007. Despite the slowdown, inventory also continues to drop. There are about 1% fewer homes for sale nationwide than a year ago, but prices are eight percent higher.
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. U.S. home sales dropped for an eighth straight month in September. The slowdown in the market is expected to continue as mortgage rates approach 7%, up from about 3% a year earlier. Airlines push...
