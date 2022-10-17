Vermont H.S. scores for Oct. 17: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

SUNDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Women’s soccer

New Hampshire 1, Vermont 0

NH: Ella Dudley 1G.

V: Erin Murphy 5 saves.

Note: UVM falls to 4-8-2 overall and 0-4-2 in America East.

Field hockey

Vermont 4, Stonehill 0

V: Maddie Moran 2G. Kate Hall 1G. Olivia Nolan 1G.

Note: Catamounts improve to 11-3 after the nonconference win.

MONDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls soccer

Burlington 3, BFA-St. Albans 1

BHS: Camryn Muzzy 1G. Rosie Perkinson 1G. Scout Harper 1G. Gussie Guyette 1A. Mimi Dion 1A.

Note: Harper's goal came on a direct kick as BHS avenged an earlier season loss to the Comets.

Twinfield/Cabot 1, Craftsbury 0

Boys soccer

Essex 3, Burr and Burton 1

E: Alden Leahey 2G. Connor Nick 1G. Cam Stultz 3 saves.

Note: Essex trailed 1-0 at halftime but tallied two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to seize the road victory.

Milton 4, Green Mountain Valley 2

M: James O'Rourke 1G. Aidan Garrow 1G. Luke Bushey 1G. Andrew Preuss 1G. Riley Fitzgerald 1A. Brendan Besaw 1A. Dylan Mitchell 11 saves.

GMVS: Alvar Calvo Santos 1G. Jack Hunter 1G.

U-32 6, Spaulding 1

U: Maddox Heise 3G, 1A. Finn O'Donnell 2G. Luke Page 1G. Zack Parton 2A. Cole Hayes 1A. AJ Moore 2 saves.

S: Matt Redmond 12 saves.

Winooski 10, Blue Mountain 2

W: Hussein Abdulaziz 3G. Joshua Selemani 2G. Emmanuel Omar 2G. Janvier Mufaume 2G. Abisek Dahal 1G. Ahmad Abdilah 1 save, Ankit Acharya 1 save.

BM: Cedric Schaefer 2G. Chris Frey 5 saves.

Stowe 4, Randolph 2

S: Woody Reichelt 2G. Bo Graves 1G. TJ Guffey 1G. Leo Jercinovic 1A. Henry Riley 1A. Cody Lilly 1A. Brock Roick 4 saves.

R: Henry Rosalbo 1G, 1A. Shea Fontanella 1G. Benjamin Hanford 1A.

Note: Graves scored his first career goal for the Raiders 12 seconds into the game.

Harwood 9, North Country 0

H: Jordan Shullenberger 4G. Eamon Langlais 2G. Zach Smith 1G. Adin Combs 1G. Steele Nelson 1G.

Note: Shullenberger, now with 31 goals, broke his single-season Harwood record for goals.

St. Johnsbury 3, Brattleboro 1

SJ: Gerardo Fernandez 2G. Jorge Trade 1G. Gus Yerkes 2A. Fernando Gutierrez 5 saves.

B: Tate Chamberlin 1G. Paul McGillion 1A, 10 saves.

Note: Fernandez's second goal in the 77th minute gave SJA a 3-1 lead.

BFA-St. Albans 7, Missisquoi 0

B: Brady Cutting 2G, 1A. Corbin Schreindorfer 1G, 1A. Charlie Thompson 1G, 1A. Aaron Browning 1G, 1A. Josh Lewis-Andrews 1G. Liam Howrigan 1G. Tomas Zemianek 1A. Connor Morin 0 saves.

Field hockey

Champlain Valley 1, Essex 0

CV: Carly Strobeck 1G. Grace Ferguson 2 saves.

E: Adowyn Byrne 3 saves.

Note: Strobeck broke the stalemate with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter off a rebound from a penalty corner.

Windsor 4, Springfield 0

Stowe at Lyndon, 4 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at North Country, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

BFA-St. Albans 3, Rice 1 (17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21)

TUESDAY'S COLLEGE GAME

Men’s soccer

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls soccer

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield

South Burlington at Champlain Valley

St. Johnsbury at Burlington

Colchester at Essex

RIce at Milton

Middlebury at Vergennes

Harwood at Stowe

Montpelier at Northfield/Williamstown

Lake Region at Spaulding

Thetford at Lamoille

Peoples at Lyndon

U-32 at Randolph

Oxbow at Rivendell

Winooski at BFA-Fairfax

Blue Mountain at Danville

Enosburg at Craftsbury

Twinfield at Missisquoi

Hazen at Richford

Field hockey

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

South Burlington at Mount Abraham

Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley

Colchester at Middlebury

Hartford at Rutland

Burr and Burton at Woodstock

Girls volleyball

St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 6 p.m.

Boys volleyball

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Burlington at BFA-St. Albans

Lyndon at Champlain Valley

Rice at Mount Mansfield

Enosburg at South Burlington

Vermont Commons at Essex, 6:30 p.m.

(Subject to change)

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Oct. 17: See how your favorite team fared