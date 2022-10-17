Vermont H.S. scores for Oct. 17: See how your favorite team fared
SUNDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES
Women’s soccer
New Hampshire 1, Vermont 0
NH: Ella Dudley 1G.
V: Erin Murphy 5 saves.
Note: UVM falls to 4-8-2 overall and 0-4-2 in America East.
Field hockey
Vermont 4, Stonehill 0
V: Maddie Moran 2G. Kate Hall 1G. Olivia Nolan 1G.
Note: Catamounts improve to 11-3 after the nonconference win.
MONDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls soccer
Burlington 3, BFA-St. Albans 1
BHS: Camryn Muzzy 1G. Rosie Perkinson 1G. Scout Harper 1G. Gussie Guyette 1A. Mimi Dion 1A.
Note: Harper's goal came on a direct kick as BHS avenged an earlier season loss to the Comets.
Twinfield/Cabot 1, Craftsbury 0
Boys soccer
Essex 3, Burr and Burton 1
E: Alden Leahey 2G. Connor Nick 1G. Cam Stultz 3 saves.
Note: Essex trailed 1-0 at halftime but tallied two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to seize the road victory.
Milton 4, Green Mountain Valley 2
M: James O'Rourke 1G. Aidan Garrow 1G. Luke Bushey 1G. Andrew Preuss 1G. Riley Fitzgerald 1A. Brendan Besaw 1A. Dylan Mitchell 11 saves.
GMVS: Alvar Calvo Santos 1G. Jack Hunter 1G.
U-32 6, Spaulding 1
U: Maddox Heise 3G, 1A. Finn O'Donnell 2G. Luke Page 1G. Zack Parton 2A. Cole Hayes 1A. AJ Moore 2 saves.
S: Matt Redmond 12 saves.
Winooski 10, Blue Mountain 2
W: Hussein Abdulaziz 3G. Joshua Selemani 2G. Emmanuel Omar 2G. Janvier Mufaume 2G. Abisek Dahal 1G. Ahmad Abdilah 1 save, Ankit Acharya 1 save.
BM: Cedric Schaefer 2G. Chris Frey 5 saves.
Stowe 4, Randolph 2
S: Woody Reichelt 2G. Bo Graves 1G. TJ Guffey 1G. Leo Jercinovic 1A. Henry Riley 1A. Cody Lilly 1A. Brock Roick 4 saves.
R: Henry Rosalbo 1G, 1A. Shea Fontanella 1G. Benjamin Hanford 1A.
Note: Graves scored his first career goal for the Raiders 12 seconds into the game.
Harwood 9, North Country 0
H: Jordan Shullenberger 4G. Eamon Langlais 2G. Zach Smith 1G. Adin Combs 1G. Steele Nelson 1G.
Note: Shullenberger, now with 31 goals, broke his single-season Harwood record for goals.
St. Johnsbury 3, Brattleboro 1
SJ: Gerardo Fernandez 2G. Jorge Trade 1G. Gus Yerkes 2A. Fernando Gutierrez 5 saves.
B: Tate Chamberlin 1G. Paul McGillion 1A, 10 saves.
Note: Fernandez's second goal in the 77th minute gave SJA a 3-1 lead.
BFA-St. Albans 7, Missisquoi 0
B: Brady Cutting 2G, 1A. Corbin Schreindorfer 1G, 1A. Charlie Thompson 1G, 1A. Aaron Browning 1G, 1A. Josh Lewis-Andrews 1G. Liam Howrigan 1G. Tomas Zemianek 1A. Connor Morin 0 saves.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 1, Essex 0
CV: Carly Strobeck 1G. Grace Ferguson 2 saves.
E: Adowyn Byrne 3 saves.
Note: Strobeck broke the stalemate with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter off a rebound from a penalty corner.
Windsor 4, Springfield 0
Stowe at Lyndon, 4 p.m.
St. Johnsbury at North Country, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
BFA-St. Albans 3, Rice 1 (17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21)
