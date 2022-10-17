ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chiefs’ next opponent is the San Francisco 49ers, who have been ravaged by injuries

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The Chiefs will be making their second trip out west this season when they travel to Santa Clara, California, to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

It’s the second of four games against NFC West foes this season for the Chiefs, who defeated Arizona in the opening week.

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here is a quick scouting report of the 49ers. Kickoff on Sunday is at 3:25 p.m., and the game will air on Fox (Ch. 4).

The records

The Chiefs,4-2, are in first place in the AFC West, while San Francisco is tied with two teams atop the NFC West with a 3-3 record.

Kansas City’s victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV tied the all-time series at 7-7. The Chiefs have won the previous two meetings and four of the last five.

Injury issues

The 49ers are second in the NFL in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game), but the unit had its worst game of the season Sunday in a 28-14 loss at Atlanta.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted the 49ers finished the game without seven defensive starters . The latest to go down was cornerback Charvarius Ward, who had a groin injury against the Falcons.

Atlanta ran for 168 yards in the victory and was nine of 14 on third-down conversions.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) also was injured Sunday. SF Gate reported the 49ers finished the game without half of the 22 starters from the season opener, as injuries have ravaged the team.

One of those 11 missing was quarterback Trey Lance, which has made Jimmy Garoppolo the starter again. He’s completed 63.5% of his passes for 1,153 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Speedster Deebo Samuel is Garoppolo’s favorite target (27 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns), and Samuel also has run the ball 23 times. Tight end George Kittle has 19 receptions for 182 yards in four games.

Stat of note

9 — The 49ers have allowed only nine sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. San Francisco’s defense is second on the NFL with 23 sacks.

Help coming?

San Francisco could welcome back defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) for the Chiefs game.

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

