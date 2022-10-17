ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC releases football schedule, TV and times for October 29 games

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The SEC announced game times and TV designations on Monday for October 29 games.

Florida-Georgia was already set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS before the season. Tennessee and Kentucky will face off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN in the other marquee game of the week.

Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will be off that weekend.

SEC football: October 29 TV schedule

All times Central

Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

More SEC football news

JOHN ADAMS:Tennessee football back in poll-watching business. My advice: Proceed with caution

VOLS IN THE CFP?3 paths to College Football Playoff for Tennessee football. Yeah, we're at that point.

ALABAMA MAILBAG:Clock management on final drive, penalties, Pete Golding and other Alabama football questions

KENTUCKY RB'S STARRING ROLE:How Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez delivered a vintage performance vs. Mississippi State

DARTING PRAISE?Is quarterback Jaxson Dart getting enough credit for Ole Miss football's undefeated start?

