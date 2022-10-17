SEC releases football schedule, TV and times for October 29 games
The SEC announced game times and TV designations on Monday for October 29 games.
Florida-Georgia was already set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS before the season. Tennessee and Kentucky will face off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN in the other marquee game of the week.
Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will be off that weekend.
SEC football: October 29 TV schedule
All times Central
Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS
Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
