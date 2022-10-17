ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

3 Injured In 2 Vehicle Crash In Tulsa; Police Investigating Cause

Tulsa Police are investigating a crash that happened at around 1:00 a.m. Friday near South Yale Avenue and U.S. Route 66. Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light, hit a car and then crashed into the Midtown Flea Market near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody

Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6

6 Teens In Custody After Leading Police On Chase, Crashing Stolen Jeep

A stolen vehicle chase ended Friday morning with a crash and six teenagers taken into custody. The Tulsa Police Department had been chasing the stolen vehicle until it crashed into a utility pole around 1:30 a.m. near East 4th Street & South Peoria Avenue. There were six young people inside the vehicle, all juveniles, three boys, and three girls.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction

The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6

Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee

A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money

A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery

Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy