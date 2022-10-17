Read full article on original website
3 Injured In 2 Vehicle Crash In Tulsa; Police Investigating Cause
Tulsa Police are investigating a crash that happened at around 1:00 a.m. Friday near South Yale Avenue and U.S. Route 66. Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light, hit a car and then crashed into the Midtown Flea Market near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
6 Teens In Custody After Leading Police On Chase, Crashing Stolen Jeep
A stolen vehicle chase ended Friday morning with a crash and six teenagers taken into custody. The Tulsa Police Department had been chasing the stolen vehicle until it crashed into a utility pole around 1:30 a.m. near East 4th Street & South Peoria Avenue. There were six young people inside the vehicle, all juveniles, three boys, and three girls.
Pittsburg Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect In Holly Cantrell's Murder
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. The Pittsburg County Sheriff says he became emotional when he told Holly's family Cody Ketchum was in custody, especially after all her family has been through the past five years. "We got him in...
Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction
The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
Man arrested for hitting man in head with axe in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for hitting another man in the head with an axe. Israel Trejo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit a 21-year-old man in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa. “I would...
Fort Gibson Man Sentenced To 9 Months In Prison For Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
A Fort Gibson man will serve nine months in prison for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Jerry Ryals was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, and was sentenced to more time than prosecutors had requested. Ryals pleaded guilty to a...
Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee
A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
TCSO: Owner of van in suspected attempted abduction case found
TCSO says the driver of a van is wanted for questioning after they attempted to abduct a young girl in Sand Springs near the intersection of West 10th Street and Valley Drive.
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Okmulgee Police Identify 4 Missing Men Found In Deep Fork River
--- Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon. Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men. Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery
Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
Tulsa police: Person shot, killed at Sunset Plaza Apartments
Tulsa police investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found dead Friday evening. Still searching for suspect.
