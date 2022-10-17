ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The U.S. creates a legal pathway for Venezuelan migrants, but many won't qualify

NEW YORK — When Víctor Villegas and Milagros Pineda arrived in New York in early August, they tried to go to a homeless shelter for couples. But they were turned away, because they're not legally married. In order to stay together at the shelter, the couple needed some paperwork. On top of that, it was Sunday — and they couldn't get the paperwork they needed until Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazon workers vote against unionizing at upstate NY warehouse

Amazon warehouse workers near Albany, N.Y., have voted no to a union, delivering a blow to the fledgling effort to organize employees at one of the country's largest employers. More than 900 Amazon employees were eligible to vote on whether to join the upstart Amazon Labor Union, federal officials said....
ALBANY, NY
Runners honor a Raleigh shooting victim by finishing her last run

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
RALEIGH, NC
Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers

KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
FLORIDA STATE
A new poll reveals Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and politics

The amount of stress that people in this country feel keeps going up. That's according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association, which finds that a majority of American adults are stressed - about rising prices, violence, the political state of the country. Well, to tell us more about these findings, we're joined now by NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Hey, Rhitu.
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux

From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
U.S. awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states including North Carolina

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
GEORGIA STATE
