Read full article on original website
Related
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Celebrity Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
The U.S. creates a legal pathway for Venezuelan migrants, but many won't qualify
NEW YORK — When Víctor Villegas and Milagros Pineda arrived in New York in early August, they tried to go to a homeless shelter for couples. But they were turned away, because they're not legally married. In order to stay together at the shelter, the couple needed some paperwork. On top of that, it was Sunday — and they couldn't get the paperwork they needed until Monday.
It seems like everyone wants an axolotl since the salamander was added to Minecraft
The axolotl, with its permanent grin and youthful-looking body, has captured hearts thanks to TikTok and the popular video game Minecraft, which added the salamander to its universe in 2021. More and more people have been getting them as pets. "I would attribute about 90% of axolotls' popularity to Minecraft...
Amazon workers vote against unionizing at upstate NY warehouse
Amazon warehouse workers near Albany, N.Y., have voted no to a union, delivering a blow to the fledgling effort to organize employees at one of the country's largest employers. More than 900 Amazon employees were eligible to vote on whether to join the upstart Amazon Labor Union, federal officials said....
Runners honor a Raleigh shooting victim by finishing her last run
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers
KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
Rusty the red panda, who briefly ran free in D.C. in 2013, has unexpectedly died
Some who were in Washington, D.C., in 2013 are mourning the loss of Rusty the red panda, who captivated the city when he escaped from the Smithsonian's National Zoo almost a decade ago. He was 10 years old. He died on Oct. 14. Pueblo Zoo, where he was living, currently...
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American person featured on U.S. currency
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with sociologist and author Nancy Wang Yuen about Anna May Wong, the pioneering Asian-American actress who's on the latest coin minted for the American Women Quarters Program.
A new poll reveals Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and politics
The amount of stress that people in this country feel keeps going up. That's according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association, which finds that a majority of American adults are stressed - about rising prices, violence, the political state of the country. Well, to tell us more about these findings, we're joined now by NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Hey, Rhitu.
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux
From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
U.S. awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states including North Carolina
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0