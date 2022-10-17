ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS

Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees advance to face Astros with Game 5 win vs. Guardians

NEW YORK — Tuesday marked one week of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS. All other division series were wrapped in five days (with three or four games). But this ALDS persisted through a scheduled off-day following Game 1, then a rainout, then three games in three days across two different cities and then another rainout. Finally, seven days later, the series reached its conclusion.
HOUSTON, TX
Camden Chat

Wednesday MLB postseason open thread

Welp. After the Yankees won yesterday’s decisive Game 5 of a rain-disrupted Division Series against the Guardians, the ALCS is set, and...it’s not ideal. Yankees vs. Astros may be the least desirable ALCS that could have resulted from the six-team AL postseason field (only Yankees vs. Blue Jays might have been worse). It’s the third time since 2017 that New York and Houston have squared off in the Championship Series.
AL.com

Detroit Lions coach provides update on Saivion Smith

Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith went on practice squad/injured reserve on Wednesday, 10 days after he left the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots in an ambulance. The former Alabama standout sustained an injury on a second-and-9 snap in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on...
DETROIT, MI
