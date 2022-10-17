Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Yankees reveal starting pitcher for ALCS Game 1 — if they make it
NEW YORK — It’s not exactly how the Yankees drew it up, but they were out of options. Who will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Yankees … if they make it there?. “It’ll be Jamo,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday....
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
What channel is the Astros game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Astros in ALCS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (10/19/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can watch the game...
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
The New York Yankees Retired Numbers Team Is Full of Baseball's Best
The New York Yankees have a numbers problem. I wish I was talking about a "Moneyball" kind of numbers problem where they can't draw walks or get on base, but I'm talking about a jersey number problem. You see, with a franchise as iconic as the Yankees, jersey numbers come...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Beat Padres in NLCS Game 1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees advance to face Astros with Game 5 win vs. Guardians
NEW YORK — Tuesday marked one week of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS. All other division series were wrapped in five days (with three or four games). But this ALDS persisted through a scheduled off-day following Game 1, then a rainout, then three games in three days across two different cities and then another rainout. Finally, seven days later, the series reached its conclusion.
Camden Chat
Wednesday MLB postseason open thread
Welp. After the Yankees won yesterday’s decisive Game 5 of a rain-disrupted Division Series against the Guardians, the ALCS is set, and...it’s not ideal. Yankees vs. Astros may be the least desirable ALCS that could have resulted from the six-team AL postseason field (only Yankees vs. Blue Jays might have been worse). It’s the third time since 2017 that New York and Houston have squared off in the Championship Series.
What TV channel is Celtics-76ers? NBA season live stream, how to watch online, time
The NBA season starts Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be live streamed on SlingTV, which offers 50 percent off the first month. Nobody can be certain how the Boston Celtics will perform under their third coach in three years, or whether...
Cavs’ Garland suffers no structural damage to eye in opener
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not sustain any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland's season-opening loss in Toronto.
Detroit Lions coach provides update on Saivion Smith
Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith went on practice squad/injured reserve on Wednesday, 10 days after he left the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots in an ambulance. The former Alabama standout sustained an injury on a second-and-9 snap in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on...
