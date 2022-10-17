Read full article on original website
What you need to know before Alabama-Mississippi State
Alabama will be in action for an eighth straight Saturday when Mississippi State visits. Here are a few of the particulars to get you ready. The stakes should be clear. Alabama’s defense was carved up by Tennessee in a high-scoring rivalry loss a week ago. This game will show the pride and character of this team coming off what could be a demoralizing defeat. Alabama faced Mississippi State a week after losing to Texas A&M and pounded the Bulldogs 49-9 on the road.
The Mississippi State Report: Alabama on Bulldogs, Air Raid offense
Earlier this season, Alabama followed up a close road contest with a home blowout. And historically, when Alabama has lost, Mississippi State has been there for a soft landing. The Crimson Tide is hoping for a repeat of history this Saturday. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts the...
No. 1 Alabama soccer wins 11th straight game
The top-ranked Alabama women’s soccer team won its 11th straight game Thursday night. The 4-1 win at Mississippi State clinched the SEC West title for the Crimson Tide. Alabama improved to 15-1-1 with a perfect 8-0 mark in league play entering the final two games of the regular season.
Archie, Bo, Johnny Football & 14 other all-time ‘Bama-killers’
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt was an unstoppable force in Saturday’s 52-49 victory over Alabama in Knoxville, but he’s hardly the only opposing player to enjoy a career day vs. the Crimson Tide. Alabama has arguably the greatest track record of success in college football history. But it’s inevitable...
The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status
Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
UAB men’s basketball picked to finish first in C-USA preseason poll
Jordan “Jelly” Walker is coming off one of the best seasons in UAB basketball history and not shying away from the expectations and challenges that accompany the multitude of accolades heading into his final season on the Southside. The Conference USA league office released its annual preseason honors...
Ironman Xavier McKinney gets the Tennessee treatment
“As soon as this is over, I got to throw this in the trash,” Xavier McKinney told the reporters gathered at his locker on Thursday. The New York Giants safety was referring to his orange cap with the white “T” on the front – an odd accoutrement for a former Alabama standout.
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Western Kentucky TV info, key matchups
SERIES: Tied, 4-4 TV: CBS Sports Network. If the Blazers can overcome its road woes and become a front-runner for the league title game following two solid performances against conference opponents. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. Astronomy. The UAB defense is ranked third nationally in pass efficiency defense (97.42)...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker tabbed C-USA Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan “Jelly” Walker is coming off one of the best seasons in UAB basketball history and not shying away from the expectations and challenges that accompany the multitude of accolades heading into his final season on the Southside. The Conference USA league office released its annual preseason honors...
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
‘Staff meeting’: Mac McWilliams and Starling Thomas V play key roles in defending WKU offense
UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V is a no-nonsense leader for a defense that has reasserted itself as a top-20 defensive unit. Specifically one of the best in the nation in slowing down high-volume passing offenses. When Thomas calls his cornerback brethren together to scout the opposing quarterback and receivers, the...
What Nick Saban said on his weekly radio show
We’ve reached Thursday night in Week 8 of Alabama’s football season. That means it’s time for Hey Coach and the Nick Saban radio show airing live at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s a rundown of his thoughts. Segment 1. -- Saban joked with media guest and meteorologist...
No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship
It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Woodlawn defense reigns supreme in knocking Minor out of playoffs
Woodlawn’s Jaylen Murray grabbed two of his team’s five takeaways and the Colonels battled their way to a 22-18 victory over Minor on Thursday in a crucial Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Birmingham’s Lawson Field. Woodlawn (5-4, 2-4) played spoiler to Minor, resulting in the Tenacious...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims - both males - were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening....
17-year-old dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17. Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Birmingham 911 received a call of a person shot in the 7700 block of Sunrise Lane, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law.
