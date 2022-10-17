ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

What you need to know before Alabama-Mississippi State

Alabama will be in action for an eighth straight Saturday when Mississippi State visits. Here are a few of the particulars to get you ready. The stakes should be clear. Alabama’s defense was carved up by Tennessee in a high-scoring rivalry loss a week ago. This game will show the pride and character of this team coming off what could be a demoralizing defeat. Alabama faced Mississippi State a week after losing to Texas A&M and pounded the Bulldogs 49-9 on the road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 1 Alabama soccer wins 11th straight game

The top-ranked Alabama women’s soccer team won its 11th straight game Thursday night. The 4-1 win at Mississippi State clinched the SEC West title for the Crimson Tide. Alabama improved to 15-1-1 with a perfect 8-0 mark in league play entering the final two games of the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status

Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Ironman Xavier McKinney gets the Tennessee treatment

“As soon as this is over, I got to throw this in the trash,” Xavier McKinney told the reporters gathered at his locker on Thursday. The New York Giants safety was referring to his orange cap with the white “T” on the front – an odd accoutrement for a former Alabama standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Western Kentucky TV info, key matchups

SERIES: Tied, 4-4 TV: CBS Sports Network. If the Blazers can overcome its road woes and become a front-runner for the league title game following two solid performances against conference opponents. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. Astronomy. The UAB defense is ranked third nationally in pass efficiency defense (97.42)...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Nick Saban said on his weekly radio show

We’ve reached Thursday night in Week 8 of Alabama’s football season. That means it’s time for Hey Coach and the Nick Saban radio show airing live at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s a rundown of his thoughts. Segment 1. -- Saban joked with media guest and meteorologist...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship

It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway

Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims - both males - were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
