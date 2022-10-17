Alabama will be in action for an eighth straight Saturday when Mississippi State visits. Here are a few of the particulars to get you ready. The stakes should be clear. Alabama’s defense was carved up by Tennessee in a high-scoring rivalry loss a week ago. This game will show the pride and character of this team coming off what could be a demoralizing defeat. Alabama faced Mississippi State a week after losing to Texas A&M and pounded the Bulldogs 49-9 on the road.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO