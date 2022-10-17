Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
American Concrete Institute Honors Outstanding Contributions To The Industry
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich (October 19, 2022) The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is pleased to recognize several individuals for their outstanding contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry. The Fall 2022 awardees consist of personal and paper award winners who will be recognized at the ACI Concrete Convention, October 23-27, 2022. Please join us by registering at aciconvention.org.
informedinfrastructure.com
J. Erik Loehr to Deliver Lizzi Lecture at ISM’s 15th International Workshop on Micropiles
J. Erik Loehr, Ph.D., P.E., is presenting the Lizzi Lecture at ISM’s 15th International Workshop on Micropiles in Vail, Colorado, from May 31-June 2, 2023. His presentation, titled “Mainstreaming of Micropiles: Probabilistic Calibration of Axial Resistance for Load and Resistance Factor Design” is the 11th annual Lizzi Lecture delivered since inauguration of the series in 2008.
informedinfrastructure.com
Woolpert Acquires Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects, Global Experts in Mission Critical Design
DAYTON, Ohio (Oct. 19, 2022) — Woolpert has acquired Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects, a full-service architecture firm that specializes in mission critical and technically challenging projects, interior design and predesign services for commercial, civic and education clients. SNHA has offices in Chicago and London. Principal Neil Sheehan said SNHA...
Comments / 0