Vote now: What was the Ohio high school football play of the week for week 9?

From Brock Baker of Kettering Fairmont to Ryan Mechley of Archbishop Moeller there were plenty of great plays around Ohio in week 9.

There were plenty of great plays in the ninth week of high school football in Ohio. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

To nominate plays, email ryan@scorebooklive.com

(Photo of Toledo Central Catholic's Chris Edmonds by Mark Evrard)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brock Baker, Kettering Fairmont

There might not have been much offense in the 7-0 loss to Centerville Friday night, but this play by the quarterback was one of the highlights. It looked like he was sacked on a fourth quarter possession, but he somehow was able to escape and complete a pass for a 19-yard gain.

TJ Buckman and Jermaine Mathews, Jr., Winton Woods

In the win over Loveland, Buckman was in coverage and as he was about to fall out of bounds, he tipped a pass back to Mathews, who caught it for his seventh interception of the year.

Chris Edmonds, Toledo Central Catholic

In a 42-0 win over Fremont Ross , Edmonds took a handoff and went basically untouched through the line of scrimmage on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run.

Dorjan Flowers, Gilmour Academy

Flowers fielded a kick at the 2-yard-line, made one defender miss immediately, broke a tackle around the 40 and was off to the races for the touchdown.

Luke Flowers, Elder

In the win over Bishop Chatard (Indiana), Flowers took a handoff and worked his way through the traffic at the line of scrimmage and to the endzone for a 17-yard score. (play is at 0:37 of the video)

Wyatt Gedeon, St. Edward

In the 6-0 win over Archbishop Moeller on Saturday, the Coastal Carolina commit took the snap on a fake punt and ran for 45 yards to set up the first field goal of the game for the Eagles.

Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jackson Wiley, Olentangy

With the Braves trailing 20-17 in overtime, Grunkemeyer faked a handoff, rolled out and hit Wiley for the game-winning touchdown.

Blake Lichtenberg, St. John’s Jesuit

In the game against Findlay, the quarterback showed he can do things with his feet as well as his arm. He took the snap, started left and then quickly came back to his right where he was able to make multiple defenders to miss and ultimately ran for a 14-yard touchdown.

JacQai Long and Payton Cook, Archbishop Hoban

In the win over Benedictine, Long let one fly to his emerging freshman wide receiver, who made a diving catch in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.

Ryan Mechley, Archbishop Moeller

In the first quarter against St Edward, the wide receiver went up with one had to snag a pass from Luke Dunn, doing so with two defenders in coverage.