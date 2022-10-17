ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Celebrate the Astros with these yummy homemade cookies from Joy the Baker

HOUSTON – Social Media star and editor-in-chief of Joy the Baker Magazine, Joy Wilson, shared with Houston Life a delicious fall recipe you can easily make at home and enjoy at your next Astros watch party. “This is a family-friendly recipe and a perfect ‘after-school activity. These cookies are...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’

Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 Fun (and Totally Free) Date Ideas in Houston

From a free bout tour to a show under the stars, here's our list of the top free date ideas in Houston. The old saying goes: The best things in life are free. While this may be true, in our experience, free things plus your favorite person are even better. Fortunately, there's a fun variety of free things to do around Houston. From boat tours to art viewings and open-air performances, treat your date to a rom-com-style day of fun (cheesy video montage is optional). After all, love doesn't cost a thing—especially when the dates are gratis.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Katy this fall

Maple Street Biscuit Company bakes biscuits daily to build sandwiches, such as The Squawking Goat, made with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly. (Courtesy Maple Street Biscuit Company) Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing comfort food with a modern twist to Katy this fall. The restaurant is set to...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Houston Zoo names newborn flamingo chicks in honor of Astros

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo’s Chilean flamingo flock is expanding. This is the first time in six years the Zoo has successfully hatched flamingo eggs. The chicks have been named Astro and Orbit, in honor of Houston’s major league baseball team. Guests can see the two new chicks, along with several other flamingos, actively nesting on exhibit behind the Flamingo Terrace, or online on the Zoo’s Flamingo Cam.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights

If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun

Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game

HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store

The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Studs makes first move into Houston area with Rice Village studio

Studs opened at 2567 Amherst St., Houston, on Oct. 19 in Rice Village. (Courtesy Studs) Studs, the ear piercing studio and earrings brand, opened its 15th location in Rice Village on Oct. 19 at 2567 Amherst St., Houston. The first opening in Houston and third Texas celebrated its opening with a $5,000 donation to the Project Row Houses, a Houston-area nonprofit that produces art in low-income neighborhoods to preserve the communities' culture and architecture.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 21ST:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy